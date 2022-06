EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person died after a fiery crash at the 1900 block of North Zaragoza in east El Paso Saturday, according to the El Paso Police Department. According to the investigation, a 2021 Nissan Altima, driven by 23-year-old Kederick Renard Brooks Jr., was traveling northbound on Zaragoza and was approaching the 12100 Block of Montwood at a high rate of speed, police stated in a news release.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO