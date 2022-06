At the last village council meeting in Blanchester, it was decided that for the time being, they would no longer allow public comment at the meetings. After council had hammered out a new version of their public comment policy with the help of the village solicitor just a scant two months ago, they now are discarding their own policy in order to stifle the voices of the residents of the village. Can council not bear to hear from residents for the three minutes that they are permitted per their policy?

BLANCHESTER, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO