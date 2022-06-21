ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Borleone’s “Young Nigga”: The Ones

 2 days ago
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Borleone’s raps sound like they’re recorded after a long day of putting up with neighborhood politics; tales of dope dealing and everything that comes with...

Pitchfork

Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul”

As promised, Beyoncé has released the new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a synth line reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic house hit “Show Me Love” and a vocal sample of Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from the 2014 LP Just Be Free: “Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.” Listen to “Break My Soul” below. Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Break My Soul.”
The FADER

Listen to FKA twigs’ new song “killer”

FKA twigs has kept busy this year. In addition to sharing her wonderful, eclectic mixtape Caprisongs, she's shared a number of visuals from the project and signed on to star in a remake of the action film The Crow. She's got more new songs coming this year, the first of which, "killer," is out today.
Daily Beast

Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ Just Broke the Internet and—Hell Yeah—Is a Pride Month Dance Bop

Six years after her last full solo album, the game-changing Lemonade, Beyoncé is back with “Break My Soul,” the lead single from her upcoming seventh studio album Renaissance, out July 29. After revolutionizing the industry by pioneering the big-budget surprise drop—a strategy that had so much impact that she helped to shift the new music release day to Fridays—Beyoncé has once again proven that we are nothing but pawns in her game, operating under her whim happily.
Pitchfork

“Break My Soul”

The phrase “dancefloor liberation” has been overused to the point of becoming a trope, but its meaning is rooted in the queer Black and brown clubs in the 1970s and ’80s, spaces that were politicized by their very existence. As the New Jersey house trio Aly-Us put it in 1992, “Why don’t you follow me to a place where we can be free.” Thirty years later, that track—“Follow Me”—retains its status as a New York summer block party classic, its piano chords and plaintive vocals evoking camaraderie and spiritual exaltation.
Pitchfork

iLoveMakonnen and YoungBoy Never Broke Again Share New Song: Listen

ILoveMakonnen and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have connected for the new song “All My Shit Is Stupid.” On the track, YoungBoy mentions Makonnen’s late friend and collaborator Lil Peep, rapping, “Came from the Six, front row at my show/But she say her favorite rapper Lil Peep, though.” Listen below.
Pitchfork

Drake Releases New Album Honestly, Nevermind: Listen

Drake has released his follow-up to last year’s Certified Lover Boy. It’s called Honestly, Nevermind. The new LP includes 14 songs, and was executive produced by Drake, longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s manager Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and 2022 Grammy winner Black Coffee. 21 Savage is the album’s sole credited featured artist, appearing on the closing “Jimmy Cooks.” The album is dedicated to the late Virgil Abloh, and, on Apple Music, it is categorized under the dance genre. Listen to Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Refinery29

House Music Has BEEN Black — Beyoncé Is Just Bringing It Back

One thing about Beyoncé, she’s always going to start a conversation. This time, at the center of the discourse surrounding Queen Bey is “Break My Soul,” featuring Big Freedia, the first single from her seventh solo album Renaissance dropping next month. The ‘90s house-meets-bounce record is a bonafide earworm: The beat tingles up your spine, begging you to quickly find a dancefloor as the lyrics allow for a bit of mental release from these depressing times.
Mic

Beyoncé’s new single wants us to dance our doom away

When the world is at the point of smoldering and we’re too tired to do anything about it, you dance. And apparently, when the most iconic pop stars of our age have sat at the apex for so long, pushing into middle-age after decades in the business, you take a swerve into the sweaty thrum and blissful amnesia of the nightclub. With Beyoncé’s new house-heavy single, “Break My Soul,” the first track from her upcoming album act i: Renaissance, coming days after Drake’s own left turn into a similar dance sound on his surprise album Honestly, Nevermind, we are hearing, in real-time, one of the more interesting concerted evolutions not only for two of our biggest stars but also potentially for the state of pop music at large.
Pitchfork

Bonnaroo 2022 Hulu Livestream Schedule & Details Announced

The 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival kicks off today (June 16) in Manchester, Tennessee. Headlining tonight is Gryffin, followed by J. Cole tomorrow night, Tool on Saturday night, and Stevie Nicks on the closing Sunday night, June 19. Additional performers at this year’s festival include 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Disclosure, Sons of Kemet, Indigo De Souza, Chvrches, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Tierra Whack, Tinashe, and the Weather Station. Bonnaroo 2022 is also streaming live on Hulu. Tune in at Hulu, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern. Find the full streaming schedule below.
Pitchfork

Love Is Yours

The three original members of D.C. band Flasher were uniquely intertwined—subtract or swap a player, and you risk drastically altering or destroying what made them so special in the first place. Their acclaimed 2018 debut album, Constant Image, was marked by a spring-loaded post-punk exuberance, their shared lead vocals, and patchwork-style lyrics written collaboratively as a trio. A few years after the album was released, bassist Daniel Saperstein departed the band, leaving guitarist Taylor Mulitz (formerly of Priests) and drummer Emma Baker to reform as a duo on their second album, Love Is Yours. The first iteration of Flasher was such a democratic and balanced three-piece that this situation raises the question: How do you move forward when an integral piece of you is missing?
Pitchfork

Tirzah Releases New Colourgrade Remix Album: Listen

Tirzah has shared a remix album of her most recent LP Colourgrade. The new one, Highgrade, includes reworks from Arca, Actress, Lafawndah, Loraine James, Wu-Lu, and more. Tirzah has issued the digital edition of Highgrade today, and will follow it up with a 2xLP release on September 23 via Domino. You can stream Highgrade in full below.
Pitchfork

Kacey Musgraves Covers Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love”: Listen

Kacey Musgraves has shared a cover of Elvis Presley’s classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Her take on the ballad is the latest track from the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic about the King. Musgraves’ single arrives with a visual featuring footage from the film, specifically the scenes between Presley (played by Austin Butler) and his wife Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge). Check it out below.
Pitchfork

“Don’t Press Me”

On “Don’t Press Me,” Dry Cleaning’s first new song in a year and the introductory single to Stumpwork, their just-announced follow-up to New Long Leg, frontwoman Florence Shaw is almost singing. Granted, it’s only a three-note little scrap of melody, assayed with the animation and conviction of the 30th person in line to renew their license, but it’s a new sound for the London post-punk band, a strange little out-cropping in their music’s scraped-flat landscape, accentuated by oddly jaunty handclaps and whistling. A busy little riff pile-drives away in the background, sounding less like the rhythmic spine to a rock song and more like a printer processing someone’s forgotten 300-page document. In front of it, Shaw murmurs dispatches from her perpetual land of unfeeling; “Just don’t touch my gaming mouse” is the two-minute song’s only legible sentiment. It’s a testament to Shaw’s flat anti-charisma and her chemistry with the band that she continues to make anomie this catchy, appealing, and funny.
Pitchfork

Watch Sbtrkt’s Video for New Song “Bodmin Moor”

Elusive producer Sbtrkt has shared a new song titled “Bodmin Moor.” He produced and mixed the single, which was mastered by Matt Colton. The track arrives with an eerie music video directed by the Rest, who have collaborated with Slowthai, Skepta, and A$AP Rocky, among others. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

Revelators

M.C. Taylor doesn’t shy away from the big questions. As the bandleader of the soul-tinged Americana group Hiss Golden Messenger, he’s spent the past decade ruminating on existential mysteries with increasingly open-ended, inconclusive results. As he put it on 2021’s Quietly Blowing It, “When it all feels strange, do the words have no meaning?” Revelators Sound System, his new instrumental project with producer/bassist Cameron Ralston, searches for clarity where language falls short.
Pitchfork

Up and Away

With galloping guitars, off-kilter electronics, and quirky, imagistic lyrics, Stella Chronopoulou cemented her place as one of the most popular young artists in her native Greece. Since debuting in 2015, Chronopoulou, who records as Σtella, has paired her melismatic contralto with dream-pop synths to tell quotidian yet alluring stories that only needed small details like beer, wine, and a strong come-on to paint a complete picture. For the most part, she rooted her sound in 21st-century pop, but throughout her catalog, you could occasionally identify a dash of traditional European music, as on 2017’s “Works for You,” with its flourishes of mandolin and synth-flute.
Rolling Stone

With ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Drake Makes It OK to Dance

Click here to read the full article. Drake announced and released his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, within the span of a few hours. As the latest addition to the trinity of projects from rap juggernauts in 2022 — following Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and Kanye West’s Donda 2 — it might be the first genuinely surprising move from a scion of the genre since Yeezus. Executive-produced by South African house mainstay Black Coffee, the album achieves something mischievously unguarded: a collection of blissful dance tunes constructed for embrace and abandon. Drake takes a leap further into...
Pitchfork

Alex G Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Alex G has announced his next studio album, God Save the Animals. The follow-up to 2019’s House of Sugar arrives September 23 via Domino. The prolific singer, songwriter, and producer has also shared the LP’s latest single, “Runner,” along with a music video shot by Aldo Fisk. Watch Alex G perform alongside his bandmates—guitarist Sam Acchione, keyboardist Molly Germer, bassist John Heywood, and drummer Tom Kelly—in the clip below.
