ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Pete Carroll optimistic deal will get done with Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUOFY_0gHTaqat00

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf skipped out on the team’s mandatory minicamp, most likely holding out for a contract extension that still hasn’t materialized entering the summer break.

Coach Pete Carroll told reporters at the close of minicamp that he was still optimistic a deal would get done.

“We’ve been through this for years, and we know it’s a challenging time,” Carroll explained. “We’ve had so many high-profile guys that have gone through this process and how’s that worked out for us? We’ve figured it out in time. Johnny (Schneider) is on it and he’s as experienced as you can get at handling this stuff.”

With wide receivers around the league commanding more and more cash with each signing, there is no denying Metcalf is in for a huge payday. Seattle fans are just hoping it’s with the Seahawks.

“You got to go through it, so that’s just what it is, and our guys have to too” Carroll continued. “We have to go through it again and start all over fresh, knowing that it’s brand new for us and a kid like DK and he’s a remarkable person. He’s a wonderful player, he has so much to offer the world, and I just don’t want him to miss this opportunity, where we can’t figure it out. So, we’ll do everything that we can.”

The Seahawks and Metcalf have just a little over a month to sort things out if they plan to do so before the start of training camp at the end of July.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding a veteran to the mix this Tuesday. The AFC North franchise has signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi knows the AFC North well. He's now played for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns, leaving the Ravens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Reaction To Rob Gronkowski News

On Tuesday afternoon, Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement from the game of football - again. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said in a statement on Twitter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not provide details. Full of personality and nicknamed “The Goose” during his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa was part of the Ravens defense that was considered among the greatest of all time. He began his career the Colts, making the 1990...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns acquired QB1 Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason. But given the increasing probability that three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback starts the 2022 season under league suspension, the franchise may be on the hunt for another QB option. According to Browns insider Jake Trotter of ESPN, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To League's Deshaun Watson Statement

The NFL has released a statement to address Tuesday's development concerning Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. "Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. Today's development refers to Tony Buzbee's statement he released on Tuesday. The statement says all but four...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

2022 Pacific Northwest Sports Top 10: Number 8 – Russell Wilson

In our ongoing Pacific Northwest Sports Top 10 series, we move on to Number 8, former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. The PNWS staff voted on this year’s Top-10 sports people in the Pacific Northwest. After the votes were tallied, ex-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finished eighth. I had him at the top of my list because, in my opinion, RW3 was arguably the year’s biggest story.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old

The Baltimore Ravens are mourning the loss of a franchise legend on Wednesday after it was reported that Tony Siragusa had passed away at age 55. TMZ Sports broke the news of Siragusa’s death, having confirmed the news through former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis. NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, […] The post Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Two-time Pro Bowler Dont’a Hightower could solidify Packers' pass rush

The Green Bay Packers have a two-headed monster at their OLB position. Rashan Gary is no longer a secret in this league, he has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Preston Smith played so well in 2021 that he earned himself a five-year extension worth $53.5 million. He can make $75 million total between his current deal and his extension.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy