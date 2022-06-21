Maintain a 6 to 7% exposure in energy as we move to winter, says Virtus' Joe Terranova

Investors should brace for continued upheaval in the global markets, according to Morgan Stanley's co-president, as the era of low interest rates and cheap debt grinds to a halt. Ted Pick, the head of institutional securities at the investment bank, warned the stock market could experience continued bouts of volatility...
The traders discuss why they continue to hold Meta shares, in spite of the fact the stock is down 18% in the last month. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Shannon Saccocia, Michael Farr, Bryn Talkington, Jim Lebenthal and Joe Terranova.
Brenda Vingiello weighs in on JPMorgan's call that inflation will moderate in the second half of the year and that the S&P could end 2022 at 4,800. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Josh Brown, Pete Najarian and Jim Lebenthal.
"We're in a scenario where we have a stagflationary environment," Bass told CNBC Thursday.At the same time, the Fed won't be able to stop energy and food prices from climbing higher. The US could hit a recession before the end of this year or by early 2023, according to the...
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. During turbulent times, you may be confronted with...
In a market that is very volatile, and that could be headed much lower if we are already in a recession, these seven safe-haven stocks make a ton of sense now. With even moderate appreciation in the share prices of these top companies, investors should be looking at double-digit total return potential.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are firmly in bear market territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average seemingly one bad day from joining the club. One valuation indicator has an impeccable track record when it comes to predicting bear markets. Though bear market drops can be worrisome, they're an excellent...
The Federal Reserve's plan to raise rates quickly to fight inflation won't "make things good again", Ray Dalio said. The Fed made its biggest single rate hike last week since the mid-1990s and stocks have tumbled. In the long run, Fed is likely to chart a middle course that will...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote an email to employees that included “We have a lot of work left to do,” addressing the recent Black senior executive departures. Both were among the company’s few top Black executives. Boler-Davis was the only Black member of Amazon’s “S-team,” which is the company’s senior leadership team.
The head of warehouses, Alicia Boler-Davis, and transportation, David Bozeman, are departing the company. The move comes after Amazon announced earlier this month that former CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark would soon resign. Alicia Boler-Davis was in the running for the operations lead position, which CEO Andy Jassy gave...
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday further raised its exposure to self-driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP, its first buy in the San Diego, California-based startup in over two months. The popular stock-picking firm loaded up 146,700 shares, estimated to be worth $1.07 million, based on Tuesday’s closing...
Bitcoin climbed on Tuesday after a slew of negative headlines had pushed the cryptocurrency to a new 2022 low over the weekend. The price of bitcoin jumped more than 6% to $21,420.94 around 11:50 a.m. ET, according to Coin Metrics. Over the weekend, it fell as low as $17,958.05. That was the lowest it has fallen since December 2020.
Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares ERX gapped down 10.42% to start the trading day on Wednesday. The ETF was erasing some of its losses in the afternoon, trading about 8% lower. The energy sector had been enjoying a long bull cycle that began Dec. 31, 2021 and gained steam in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the oil embargoes that followed. The cycle ended on June 8 when Exxon topped out at the $105.57 mark, causing ERX begin to plummet from its 52-week high of $80.27.
US stock futures fell Wednesday, with Dow futures down about 350 points as recession worries returned. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will appear before lawmakers to talk monetary policy later in the day. Oil prices fell almost 5% on news that President Joe Biden is nearing a decision on a US...
