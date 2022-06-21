ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Police: Teen crashes grandfather's car while on joyride

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina teenager taking a joyride in his grandfather's car lost control and crashed into two homes and two cars, police said, adding that...

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

