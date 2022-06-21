ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Man arrested after shooting two others at Columbia apartment complex, police say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 2 days ago

One man is in jail and two others are in a local hospital after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex , the Columbia Police Department said Tuesday.

Kevonta D. Jones, 22, was charged with attempted murder , possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, police said in a news release. Jones was also charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling , jail records show.

Jones shot two men after an argument at the Colony Apartments, according to the release. That’s by the intersection of West Beltline Boulevard and Farrow Road , not far from the intersection of Harden Street and Colonial Drive.

There was no word about why the men were arguing, but police said they believe Jones had a personal conflict with one of the victims.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m., police said.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital where they are in critical condition, according to the release. Further information on their conditions, and if their injuries are considered life threatening, was not available.

No bond has been set for Jones, who is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the Richland County jail’s records.

Jones, a Columbia resident, is scheduled to appear in court again on July 29 , Richland County court records show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Public Safety
The State

