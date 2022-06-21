ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrea Bocelli eager to sing on US tour

By By George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Andrea Bocelli, attorney at law?

Before he became a global sensation as the top-selling opera singer in history — or "popera," as some have described his enormous crossover success — the Italian superstar earned his law degree at the University of Pisa and worked as a public defender.

Bocelli's switch from litigation to librettos came only after the blind singer decided his heart was in singing arias and cadenzas, not in analyzing affidavits and appealing convictions.

"I earned a degree in the mid-1980s with a thesis entitled, 'Natural Law and History according to Montesquieu' — a topic that I loved and that cost me many months of intense study," recalled Bocelli, who opens his six-city 2022 U.S. "Believe" tour with a Wednesday concert at Pechanga Arena San Diego. He will perform 11 more U.S. dates in December.

"I studied law, in part, giving in to my father's insistence," he elaborated in an email interview from his home near Pisa. "But I'm happy to have pursued these studies because law is a fundamental field for everyone, as it proposes rules for human co-existence."

Bocelli, 63, used a Braille computer and translation software for his law school studies. By night, he sang and played in piano bars. Like the late Ray Charles before him, he is also an avid chess player.

All the right moves

"Chess was my loyal companion as a pastime since I was a boy," Bocelli said. "It is an extremely pleasurable game, but also a 'gym' that shapes and exercises the mind, (something) truly recommended at the youngest age — because children can benefit from it even for their general learning skills.

"Chess playing concurred to form my clear conviction that nothing in this world happens by chance. And luck, in life just as in chess, is not part of the game!"

Pluck and perseverance have been key for Bocelli. So have his pop-friendly, light classical approach and enthusiastic duets with everyone from Celine Dion and Sarah Brightman to Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa.

Bocelli earned rave reviews for his Royal Jubilee performance at London's Buckingham Palace on June 4, where he sang "Nessun Dorma," the famed aria from Puccini's "Turandot." In late May, he sang the Elvis Presley classic "Can't Help Falling in Love" at the Italian seaside wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

"I'll do a mix of pieces from classical composers, popular songs and actual contemporary songs, all having the common denominator of wanting to offer a sort of medicine for the spirit," Bocelli said.

Since the release of his 1994 debut, "Il Mare Calmo della Sera," Bocelli's albums have sold more than 90 million copies around the world. He pays little heed to scathing reviews from opera critics, who have panned his voice, phrasing and musical approach.

"In the life of every artist, there are positive and negative reviews — it's part of the game — (and) even Maria Callas fell victim to ferocious hatchet jobs," said Bocelli, whose impending U.S. tour was rescheduled from 2020, then from 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Early in my career, I must admit that a few criticisms — those that were not constructive or were poisoned with prejudgment — had at times upset me. But if I were truly worried about reviews, I would have opted for other professions. I am serene and accept with gratitude every critique, even negative or very negative, as long as it's made with intellectual honesty. ...

"I think I am fortunate because my musical taste, (which) is reflected in my artistic work, almost always coincides with that of the general public. I didn't make up my style at the drawing board. I always aimed to woo beauty, both in the classic and pop spheres, without compromising with the diktats of trends and novelty. I can say that a few words — sincerity, simplicity and intellectual honesty — evoke more than others my way of being and operating, in music and in life."

Bocelli's youngest son, Matteo, will be a special guest artist on the U.S. tour by his famous father. In a separate email interview from Italy, the 24-year-old singer cited his dad's rigor and determination as inspirations for his own career.

"He's definitely drummed into me that you have to have a very strict work ethic if you want to succeed at this," said Matteo, who is now completing his debut solo album for Capitol Records.

"As a kid, it felt like my dad was always away working, and that was hard. But now I realize the level of application and dedication needed. He had a family to support, so he had to make it work. I've tried to take that lesson into my own career — it's not just going to happen for you if you don't put the time in."

#Wedding#Italian#The University Of Pisa#Pechanga Arena San Diego#Braille
