Tennessee Man Mad At MAACO Paint Job Fail

By Steven Symes
 2 days ago
You get what you pay for…

Paint is a huge deal to automotive enthusiasts, who will argue to no end about the topic. We’re on the opinion that if you have a nice classic car and you want immaculate paint and bodywork done, you’ll need to shell out some serious money if you don’t have the know-how and tools to do it yourself. A prime example of this unfortunate truth comes via a man in Tennessee who’s hopping mad about the quality of the paint MAACO applied to his 1960 Cadillac Fleetwood.

Back in March of 2020, the man paid his local MAACO shop in Knoxville a mere $3,500 for bodywork and a complete paint job. Now that’s a real deal, but as they say you get what you pay for, and in this case the guy got a lot of problems. We know some people just love MAACO and you’re certainly free to take your business there, but we stand by our statement that top professionals charge top rates for excellent work.

Now, MAACO provided the guy with a five-year warranty. To quote one of our favorite movies, Tommy Boy, “Here's how I see it. A guy puts a guarantee on the box 'cause he wants you to fell all warm and toasty inside.” Remember, Hyundais and Kias are sold with “amazing” warrantees.

Not long after the owner got his Caddy back, the paint started bubbling. Naturally, the guy took the shop up on its warranty, and thankfully the shop took the car back without argument. You might think this is where the story ends, but it’s only beginning.

Just weeks later, the paint starts bubbling again. The owner notices some other issues with the work performed, but the bubbling is the most concerning thing since it not only doesn’t look good, it will eventually lead to cracking and peeling that spreads like a cancer.

Frustrated, the guy took his Fleetwood back again. But the owners of the MAACO shop went out of business in March of 2021 before the paint was fixed again. Then in July of that year the shop reopened under new management, who told the guy they wouldn’t repaint his car again. The owner of the Cadillac said he called MAACO’s corporate office and was informed the warranty would only be honored if the paint was cracking or peeling. Apparently, they feel bubbling isn’t a sign of shoddy workmanship?

Even with a local news station asking questions, MAACO reportedly isn’t budging on this issue. Thus, we say again: you get what you pay for. That’s a hard and unfortunate lesson.

Source: WATE

frank mole
2d ago

Who in their right mind would have a classic 1960 Cadillac painted at Maaco? They probably didn't even wash it before painting it

FaQ2
2d ago

The guy paid $3500 for prep and paint, in reality, $3500 wouldn't pay for the prep work at a "real" shop! Paint is not cheap, prep work is time consuming, what did he expect? Like the old saying goes, "Ya get what you pay for"!!

southern born totally
2d ago

That car should never have went there to start with . Cars like this need far more prep work to make perfect you won’t get that with a cheap thin paint job

