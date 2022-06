The global pandemic brought a tsunami of logistical complications for hospitals and health systems. And while the height of. COVID-19's most suffocating waters is retracting, several pre-pandemic looming issues remain even further exposed. Nevertheless, being agile and proactive in this new era is how we will achieve success. Several forward-thinking health systems are seeing notable results by partnering to bring the hospital's power to their patients at home. And in the process, they realize life context is a powerful vital sign.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO