Here’s how to apply for food assistance, and where to use the benefit in Charlotte

Each year, millions of Americans benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), designed to provide low-income families with the food they need for a nutritional diet.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities , 15% of North Carolina residents were SNAP participants in fiscal year 2021. Recent data also shows that 12.1% of North Carolinians were food insecure, meaning their access to food was limited by lack of resources, according to CBPP.

Here’s how to apply for SNAP benefits, and where you can use them in Charlotte.

Where to get immediate food assistance in Charlotte

For immediate food assistance, call the USDA National Hunger Hotline at 1-866-348-6479. The hotline operates from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals can also contact a local church or food banks for assistance.

Grocery costs have risen 12% in the last month. These Charlotte food pantries help those in need

Who qualifies for SNAP benefits?

If your annual income is at or below 130% of the federal poverty line, you are eligible for SNAP benefits. You can visit benefits.gov and select your household size to determine your eligibility.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there are three ways to apply:

Apply online with ePASS

Apply in person at the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services (DSS)

Fill out an application and mail it to or drop it off at the DSS office

After your application is approved, your benefits will be issued on an Electronic Benefits Transfer card , similar to a bank card, according to NCDHHS.

Recipients who are disabled or unable to shop for themselves can name a trusted family member or friend as an authorized representative. This person will get an EBT card that has full access to the recipient’s account and be able to shop for them. To name a representative, contact the DSS call center at 704-336-3000.

Where to use SNAP benefits in Charlotte

The SNAP Retailer Locator on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website shows more than 500 stores in Charlotte that accept food stamps, including Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Publix, Aldi and dollar store locations.

According to the USDA, EBT cards can only be used to purchase:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snacks

Seeds and plants that produce household food.

Benefits cannot be used to purchase detergents, paper products, tobacco products or alcoholic beverages.

