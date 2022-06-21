ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Authorities ID Freeborn County man killed in semi vs. truck crash

By Mike Bunge
FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened Monday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol...

Deadly collision between semi and pickup in Freeborn County

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened Monday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 just after 8 am. The semi crossed the median and hit a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck near exit 2.
