LCM (50-meter format) Australian swimmer Shayna Jack, who had the third-fastest entry time in the women’s 100 free at the 2022 World Championships, has withdrawn from the race in its entirety. According to the Eurovision Aquatics live broadcast, this is due to the fact that she broke her hand in training prior to the start of the heats session on Wednesday morning, and will be out for the rest of the meet.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO