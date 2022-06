LCM (50-meter format) COVID-19 has found its way onto the pool deck of the 2022 FINA World Championships. Rumors about a potential outbreak have been floating around all week as we’ve seen many swimmers pull out of their events suddenly. (Stay tuned for our full injury and illness report after the meet wraps up.) But it’s become much more than a rumor, as FINA confirmed to News Corp on June 23 that eight swimmers so far have tested positive for COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO