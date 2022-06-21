PHOTOS: Big Rapids Family Fun Day brings fun in the sun

MANISTEE — Children from all age groups will have the opportunity to partake in several fun events during the Manistee National Forest Festival. The Armory Youth Project will be hosting a free dance called "Summer Crush" from 7-9 p.m. on July 1 outside its First Street location near the beach. The dance is open to all kids from grades 6-12.
ONEKAMA — What better way to learn about the life cycle of a butterfly than to see it up close?. The Onekama Township Parks and Recreation Committee this spring delivered Junonia coenia caterpillars to three classrooms to allow students to see how a caterpillar becomes a butterfly. "Leaps and...
REED CITY — Ebels General Store held a ribbon-cutting and official grand opening ceremony for their new clothing store, as well as the new coffee shop, The Bridge. The ceremony happened two days after the first anniversary of Ebels General store opening in Reed City. The origin of The...
MANISTEE — After several years of area festivals “lite” due to pandemic precautions, this summer is promising complete fun-packed events, starting with the Manistee National Forest Festival slated to run June 30 through July 4. “The Manistee National Forest Festival has been a tradition for decades, and...
Gas prices cutting into your budget? Don't let the rising cost of fuel interfere with your desire to get some good food. Here's a list of eight food establishments, in no particular order, within a short drive from Big Rapids, Michigan, according to Yelp and its users. Corner Cafe. Corner...
MANISTEE — The WellFlower, a cannabis retailer in Manistee, is planning to hold a community paddle event starting at noon on June 25 at the Arthur Street boat launch across from the store. Participants may park at the launch for a fee or park at The WellFlower, according to...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. REED CITY— No menu to speak of, frequent free samples, and a friendly atmosphere are the cornerstones of the family-run J&A Grocery store in Reed City. Part-time tile contractor Samir Angious has been in the food business with...
MANISTEE COUNTY — Several businesses from Mason to Benzie to Wexford counties have been recognized as “West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.”. The National Association for Business Resources identified best human resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards, according to a news release.
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Manistee County and beyond. To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com. Recurring events. • 9 a.m. to noon, Manistee Farmers Market, Saturdays through Oct. 1, at the Wagoner Community...
BIG RAPIDS — The new ACE Hardware store in Bulldog Square, south of town on Northland Drive in Big Rapids, is now open in the former Sav-A-Lot building. The store encompasses 14,000 square feet with wide-open space, new flooring and interior design, all ADA compliant. The Clouse family, owners...
BIG RAPIDS — The Doyle farmhouse on Northland Drive just south of town is getting a facelift. Maureen Doyle Nelson and her husband are purchasing part of the farm and moving home to assist her father, John Doyle. They are working with him in preserving the 100-plus-year-old home by lifting it and putting in a new foundation and basement, then setting the house back down in the same spot, Nelson told the Pioneer.
BEAR LAKE — Officials at Bear Lake Schools announced the middle and high school students who made the honor roll for the second semester and fourth marking period. Merit roll is based on a 2.999-3.499 GPA, while honor roll is based on 3.5-4.0. An asterisk indicates a 4.0 GPA.
MANISTEE — Immediately following a low rumble, a large cloud of dust billowed on River Street on Thursday morning as part of the former Cadillac Plumbing Heating & Electric building was torn away. Demolition of buildings on River Street from U.S. 31 to Division Street started this week in...
MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Monday, June 20. • Deputies responded to three car-deer crashes and two car crashes...
BIG RAPIDS — Officers with the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety responded to the following calls. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. • An attempted breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of...
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from May 16-18. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. May 16. • A car fire was reported at 12:31...
A 34-year-old Lee Township man is in jail after police arrested him for attempting to strangle a 32-year-old woman Thursday night. Leslie Simpson was arraigned in 75th District Court before Judge Michael Carpenter on charges of second offense domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder. He was previously charged with domestic violence in July 2021. He is on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Department of Health and Human Services are on the hook for $200,000 in attorneys fees collected from a lawsuit resolved by the state's Supreme Court more than a year and a half ago. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy will...
