Who is GOP Senate candidate, Eric Greitens?

By Jennifer Roback
 2 days ago
CONTROVERSIAL political candidate Eric Greitens is running for a spot in the United States Senate.

He previously served as the governor of Missouri but resigned amid several scandals.

Eric Greitens is an American politician Credit: Getty

Who is GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens?

Born April 10, 1974, Eric Greitens is known as an American politician, author, and former Navy SEAL.

In 2017, he became the 56th governor of Missouri but resigned shortly after in June 2018.

Prior to politics, Greitens obtained his doctorate from the University of Oxford as a Rhodes and a Truman Scholar.

He has also worked as a humanitarian volunteer, documentary photographer, and researcher in Rwanda, Cambodia, Albania, Mexico, India, Bosnia, and Bolivia, according to his campaign biography.

Greitens served as a United States Navy SEAL officer and was deployed four times during the Global War on Terrorism.

Is Eric Greitens married?

Greitens was married to Sheena Chestnut Greitens, 39, from 2011 to 2020.

She is known today as an American political scientist who serves as an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

In June 2022, Sheena accused her ex-husband of physically abusing her.

She made the allegations in a sworn statement that was filed in the divorce case, according to NPR.

Sheena claims that he was physically abusive towards her and their children and that he also threatened to kill himself.

In 2018, Sheena also claimed that Greitens knocked her down during an argument and took her cell phone, wallet and keys so that she couldn't do anything “that might damage his political career," NPR notes.

“This behavior included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then three-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by his hair,” Sheena said.

During that same year, he was also indicted by a St. Louis grand jury for felony invasion of privacy after a woman accused him of sexual misconduct during an affair that started in 2015, according to NPR.

Eric Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 Credit: Getty

Greitens has since denied the allegations, and released a statement through his campaign which reads: "While he spent all of last week on a Spring Break with both of his boys, his ex-wife went to Washington D.C. for the week and prepared to launch what is clearly a politically-motivated attack against him, by releasing gross, completely false and allegations to the press, on the very week that the people who falsely-accused Greitens in 2018 are now going to trial."

At this time, it remains unclear when Greitens is scheduled to appear in court.

What is a RINO hunting permit?

In June 2022, Greitens released a new campaign video that sparked backlash on social media.

In the video, the political candidate is seen holding a gun and claims that he is hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only, according to Fox Business.

"The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice," Greitens says in the video.

"Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country."

The video has since been deleted from Facebook for violating the platform's rules against violence, but was allowed to stay on Twitter because it is in the "public's interest."

Fox Business notes that the video does violate Twitter's rules on abusive behavior, which resulted in a restriction on retweets, likes, and replies.

What is Eric Greitens' net worth?

While Greitens' career has faced backlash, that has not stopped him from amassing a small fortune.

At this time, an exact net worth for Greitens is unclear, but it is said to be anywhere between $1million and $5million.

This estimate comes from his various roles along with his political and military career.

Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
