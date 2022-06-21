ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Liam Livingstone emphasises importance of 'entertainment' in his six-hitting rivalry with Jos Buttler - with England attempting to take batting to stratospheric heights in third and final ODI against Holland

By Lawrence Booth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Liam Livingstone has spoken of his six-hitting rivalry with Jos Buttler as England attempt to take one-day batting to stratospheric heights.

The pair added a staggering 91 off 32 balls in the first one-day international against the Netherlands last week to establish a world-record total of 498 for four - with Buttler smashing 14 sixes and Livingstone six from just 22 balls.

Afterwards Buttler - who could lead England in Wednesday's third ODI if Eoin Morgan fails to recover from a groin strain - claimed Livingstone was the bigger hitter, but Livingstone claimed that did not tell the whole story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDoN3_0gHTUIal00
Liam Livingstone has spoken of his six-hitting rivalry with England team-mate Jos Buttler
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txGxo_0gHTUIal00
The pair added a staggering 91 off 32 balls in the first ODI against the Netherlands

POSSIBLE ENGLAND XI

1 Jason Roy, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Jos Buttler (capt, wkt), 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Brydon Carse, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 David Payne.

'I'm not going to argue with that, but he wouldn't be this modest one on one with me,' he said. 'It's actually quite fun. We play golf together and it's basically just a long-drive competition. It's entertaining, isn't it?

'I didn't watch too much cricket during the IPL, but when Jos was batting I'd switch on the TV, and that's what we want to do - be entertaining for people. Certainly, one he hit the other day was pretty big, but don't tell him I said that.'

With the Test team starting to go hell for leather under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, six-hitting is all the rage in English cricket right now, and there may be no better exponents in the world game than Buttler and Livingstone.

At the recent IPL, they were first and second in the tournament's six-hitting table. But although Buttler's tally of 45 came out on top, Livingstone's 34 arrived at a faster rate - one every seven balls, compared with Buttler's one every 13. Livingstone had the higher strike-rate too: an eye-watering 182 to Buttler's 149.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJWyw_0gHTUIal00
Buttler smashed 14 sixes as England set a new world record of 498 for four on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwXg7_0gHTUIal00
Livingstone hit six sixes from just 22 balls and Buttler claimed the former was the bigger hitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGHTZ_0gHTUIal00

One of the most notable features of Livingstone's unbeaten 66 last Friday was that he was in the groove from the start. After taking a single off his first ball from Pieter Seelaar's left-arm spin, he clattered 32 in the next over from leg-spinner Philippe Boissevain - four sixes and two fours.

'It's something I've tried to work on for the last couple of years, and has probably got me into this team,' he said. Had he managed to score two runs from either of his 15th or 16th deliveries from seamer Shane Snater, he would have broken AB de Villiers' record for the fastest ODI half-century of all time.

But Livingstone had no idea he was on the verge of history - nor that England were on 488 with two balls to go.

'I actually didn't know we needed 12,' he said. 'We were pretty much trying to hit every ball for six at the end, anyway.

'It was only when the last ball went for six and we walked off, and I saw 498. You always think 'where was the two runs that we needed?'. We keep improving. Hopefully we'll get there one day.'

Meanwhile, Morgan and fast bowler Reece Topley were the only two members of the 14-man squad to miss optional nets on Tuesday.

England will on Wednesday consider handing a first cap to Gloucestershire's David Payne, one of five left-arm seamers on the tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTaCf_0gHTUIal00
Meanwhile, captain Eoin Morgan was one of two squad members to miss optional nets

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes urges England's 'entertainers' to be 'EVEN MORE fearless and aggressive' against New Zealand than in their stunning win at Trent Bridge... with hosts eyeing remarkable series whitewash against world champions at Headingley

Ben Stokes loomed large at Headingley on Wednesday both on the big screen, where highlights of his miracle demolition of Australia three years ago were being shown, and on the outfield as he promised more of the same against New Zealand in Thursday's third Test. After victory at Lord's Stokes...
SPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2013: England suffer Champions Trophy final defeat to India

England lost the ICC Champions Trophy final following a five-run defeat to India at Edgbaston, on this day in 2013.The final was an opportunity for England to win their first global one-day title but they suffered a huge batting collapse in the rain-affected one-day game which effectively turned the clash into a T20.India batted first and had set the hosts a below-average 130 to win after they scored 129 for seven from their 20 overs.Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 from 34 balls and tournament-leading runscorer Shikhar Dhawan contributed with 31 from 24.England fell just short in their reply after they...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Brydon Carse
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Adil Rashid
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Person
Reece Topley
Yardbarker

Charith Asalanka leads Sri Lankan fightback with maiden ton

Charith Asalanka slammed his maiden ODI hundred at a time when Sri Lanka needed it most as they finished with a competitive score of 258 against Australia in the fourth ODI in Colombo. Dhananjaya de Silva complemented the southpaw superbly to ended up with 60. The hosts, who were sent...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Aussie tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic gets a brutal reality check in face-off with the opponent she labelled as 'disgraceful' at last year's Wimbledon

Aussie tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic has been left red-faced by the opponent she labelled 'disgraceful' at Wimbledon last year. The world number 45 was beaten by defending champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 6-4 in the second round of the Eastbourne International, a traditional warm-up event to the grand slam tournament in London.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Odi#English
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I played the Wimbledon final then ended up on the Wembley pitch with the Italian team!': Matteo Berrettini recalls how he gave Novak Djokovic a serious challenge on a heady Sunday last summer... now he plans to go one step better at SW19

There are those who mistakenly think that Matteo Berrettini is a model who plays a bit of tennis on the side. His representatives get offers on an almost daily basis from the fashion industry, with some of its number under the false impression that he is anything other than a deadly serious athlete.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge SMASHES Serena Williams' ex-coach for 'admitting he CHEATED' after sport announced controversial rule change that angered Nick Kyrgios

A war of words has erupted on social media between Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge and Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou, after it was announced the ATP Tour would be trialling off-court coaching. Woodbridge hammered Mouratoglou after the coach tweeted 'Congratulations to the ATP for "legalising" a practice that...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Eoin Morgan 'has been a class player for over 200 games, and I don't think that's going to change', Matthew Mott backs England captain to rediscover form this summer - as white-ball coach insists skipper's poor Holland series will 'light the fire' inside him

England's new white-ball coach Matthew Mott believes Eoin Morgan's quiet tour of Holland will 'light the fire' ahead of testing series against India and South Africa this summer. England beat the Dutch 3-0, hitting a total of 985 runs at 8.47 an over, the fastest-scoring series by any team in...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Sarina Wiegman's major tournament debut for England, a match between the defending champions and the world No 2 side and a crucial clash in the 'group of death'... the five must-not miss games at the Women's Euros

The waiting is nearly over. After a year's delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the UEFA Women's Euros are almost upon us. Squads have been picked, players are well into their intense preparations and coaches are fine-tuning their plans for the tournament ahead of the July 7 kick-off at Old Trafford.
UEFA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'England stars still write to me in prison!' In an amazing interview from behind bars in Florida, fraudster Allen Stanford makes an astonishing claim 14 years after his $20million showdown that shamed cricket

There are two worlds that exist in the complicated mind of Allen Stanford. One sees him on horseback at George Bush’s Texas ranch, enjoying a laugh with England players’ wives and landing at Lord’s in a helicopter to vaunt his multi-billion-dollar empire. The other sees him repeating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jack Leach pleased with good luck but admits freak dismissal no collector’s item

Jack Leach was happy to benefit from a rare slice of good luck with the freak dismissal of Henry Nicholls on the first day of England’s final Test against New Zealand.Leach’s international career has been disrupted by a number of unfortunate circumstances, including illness, injury and even a concussion sustained while chasing after a ball in the first game of the LV= Insurance Series.He was overdue a change in fortune and it came in the final over before tea at Headingley, when Nicholls drilled him hard down the ground only for an unplanned diversion off the middle of non-striker Daryl...
SPORTS
The Independent

Is England vs Netherlands on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 warm-up fixture

England face one of the world’s best tonight as they host the Netherlands at Elland Road in what is set to be a test of their Euro 2022 credentials. The Netherlands are ranked fourth in the world and have recent tournament pedigree in winning the 2017 Euros and reaching the 2019 World Cup final under current England manager Sarina Wiegman. The LIonesses remain unbeaten under Wiegman and would like to put down a marker in front of their home fans, with now just less than two weeks to go before they kick off their home Euros at Old Trafford. England...
SPORTS
BBC

Chile v Scotland A: Luke Crosbie captains tourists as three uncapped players start

Gregor Townsend believes Luke Crosbie "leads by example" after he named the Edinburgh flanker captain for Scotland A's match against Chile on Saturday. Three uncapped players feature in the South American tour opener. Ben Muncaster starts in the back-row, with Matt Currie at centre and Ollie Smith at full-back. Number...
WORLD
BBC

Euro 2022: All you need to know about tournament in England

Host country: England Dates: 6-31 July Venues: Old Trafford, Manchester; St Mary's Stadium, Southampton; Amex Stadium, Brighton; Stadium MK, Milton Keynes; Brentford Community Stadium; Leigh Sports Village; Bramall Lane, Sheffield; Academy Stadium, Manchester; New York Stadium, Rotherham; Wembley Stadium. Coverage: All 31 games will be shown live across the BBC....
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

431K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy