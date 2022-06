The iconic Airbus A380 super jumbo jet - the world’s biggest passenger plane - had somewhat fallen out of favour with airlines before and during the pandemic.Various carriers retired the giant double-decker aircraft from their fleet in recent years, including Air France, while Thai Airways and Malaysia Airlines put their models up for sale.But the A380’s fortunes may be on the up, after several airlines revealed they have put them back into service to cope with the sudden surge in travel demand as Covid restrictions are eased around the world.Singapore Airlines and Qantas have returned the jet to service, soon...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO