ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

State police searching for alleged assault suspect near Alewife station

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzysW_0gHTS8vA00
(Police car with focus on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car./Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police troopers are searching for an alleged assault suspect in the area of Alewife station in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.

There is an active search for a man on foot between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2, authorities said.

The suspect is said to be wanted in connection with a domestic incident.

Residents and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Evening Shots Fired In Somerville Spark Police Investigation

Somerville Police are investigating after responding to a report of gun shots being fired in the area of Derby and Wheatland Streets at 5:16 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, police said on Twitter. Numerous shell casings were found and police said a white sedan was seen fleeing the scene. Anyone...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester man accused of threatening to shoot and stab neighbors after verbal dispute

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man is under arrest after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a machete and a gun early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the home of Joseph Johnston, 34, on Fourth Street around 12:15 a.m. for a report of an assault with a machete, according to Worcester Police. Investigators say Johnston had threatened two neighbors with a machete after a verbal altercation, and then threatened to shoot them.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect abandons stolen car, tries to hide in woods off NH highway

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A Maine man is under arrest after stealing a car from a New Hampshire neighborhood on Thursday morning and leaving it on the side of a busy highway. New Hampshire State Police say they were notified of a car thief in the Hampton Falls area around 6:00 a.m. With help from witnesses, troopers were able to track the stolen car to the side of I-95 North in the Town of Hampton Falls. The car was abandoned and authorities closed the right lane of the highway for over an hour while they investigated.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in electrical accident in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man was killed in an electrical accident that started a fire at an apartment building on Thursday morning in Taunton, officials said. According to fire officials, the man was removing an antenna from the three-story Danforth Street building just before 7:30 a.m., when the antenna made contact with a nearby power line, electrocuting the man and igniting the exterior of the building on fire.
TAUNTON, MA
WHAV

Plaistow Police Releases Name of 21-Year-Old Motorcycle Crash Victim from Haverhill

A 21-year-old Haverhill man died after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Plaistow, N.H. Plaistow Police formally released the man’s name Thursday morning. They said Michael Roy was riding a 1995 Honda CBR600 motorcycle just before 5 p.m., north on Route 125 near Plaistow Center Plaza, when he collided with a 2002 Toyota Avalon driven by 46-year-old Veronica Pellegrino. Police said Pellegrino was making a left turn into the Mavis Tire entrance.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim of Gloucester quarry drowning identified

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified the young man who drowned in a Gloucester quarry Wednesday afternoon. Fabieri Fabert, 18, of Everett was pulled from the water at Vernon’s Quarry just off Hickory Street after an hours long search by local police, according to the Essex County DA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Alewife#Violent Crime#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Injured bear prompts closure of Interstate 495 in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An injured bear prompted the closure of Interstate 495 in Raynham on Thursday afternoon. Troopers and environmental police officers responding to a report of a bear in the median around 11 a.m. found the animal suffering from apparent injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police. Officials sedated...
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

2 men sentenced to life in prison for 2015 Roxbury murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men were sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2015 murder that claimed the life of Luis Bodden-Maximo, 23. On September 16, 2015, Bodden-Maximo brought his girlfriend to a TGI Friday’s in Roxbury for lunch. Shortly after they arrived, he made eye contact with Javier Smith, who’s now 26. Bodden-Maximo recognized Smith and immediately left the restaurant.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Six teenagers were involved in a robbery that killed a Weymouth student. Only one has been arrested.

“I feel like my back is against the wall. There’s absolutely no support.”. The accounts of a botched drug deal in February vary widely. But police and prosecutors agree on the most crucial point — who among the six teenagers involved fired the shot that killed 17-year-old Nathan Paul. Yet it’s another Quincy teenager, 18-year-old Jaivon Harris, who has been behind bars since a few days after Paul’s death, the only person arrested so far in the alleged drug theft. Although he is not accused of shooting Paul and police did not recover any weapon belonging to him, Harris was indicted on murder and larceny charges earlier this month and sits in solitary confinement as he awaits his next arraignment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Quiet Corner Alerts

Parking Lot Death Triggers State HAZMAT Response in Southbridge

Southbridge, Mass. - At 6:18 pm on Wednesday, June 22nd, the Southbridge Police Department received a call for a woman slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of Brothers Pizza, 485 E Main St. At 6:20 pm officers arrived to observe a strong odor of chemicals coming from the vehicle and immediately requested Southbridge Fire Department and EMS to assist. Upon the arrival of fire department personnel, it was immediately determined there were not sufficient resources to handle the situation within the town, thus a Tier 1 Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) response from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS) was requested.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island Police find two people dead in double shooting at home

PROVIDENCE — Chief Matthew J. Benson reports that the Cumberland Police Department is conducting a death investigation this morning. At approximately 6:40 a.m., members of the Cumberland Police Department were dispatched to 28 Birchwood Dr. for a report of two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Caught in Southie

BPD make a drug trafficking arrest near Mass + Cass

At about 10:40 AM, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), the District E-5 Drug Control Unit (West Roxbury), and the Citywide Drug Control Unit, made an onsite arrest of Neftali Manso, 53, of Boston, after they observed him engage in a hand-to-hand drug transaction in the area of 112 Southampton Street in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Suspects on Firearm Charges

At about 2:05 AM, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made two on-site firearm arrests in the area of Talbot Avenue and Spencer Street in Dorchester of Ilm Jones, 29 and Terrell Browne, 39, both of Boston. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
BOSTON, MA
firefighternation.com

Ex-Malden (MA) Firefighter Guilty of Dealing Drugs Within Department

A former Malden firefighter pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston for conspiring to distribute drugs including oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The charge carries...
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
112K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy