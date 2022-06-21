State police searching for alleged assault suspect near Alewife station

(Police car with focus on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car./Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police troopers are searching for an alleged assault suspect in the area of Alewife station in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.

There is an active search for a man on foot between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2, authorities said.

The suspect is said to be wanted in connection with a domestic incident.

Residents and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

