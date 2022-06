**UPDATE** 7:20 am: Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia says that around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, a deputy was attempting a traffic stop near 2nd Street in Lima when the suspect drove off and a pursuit started toward Sugar Street. The incident went from a vehicle pursuit to foot pursuit. While the deputy was chasing the suspect, they were shot in the face, and the suspect was killed. The names of the deputy and suspect have not been released, but the deputy was taken to a Columbus hospital for treatment. The investigation is being conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Investigation.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO