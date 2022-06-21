ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Watch Live: Raffensperger, former Fulton elections worker testify before Jan. 6 committee

By NPR
WABE
WABE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the fourth in a series...

www.wabe.org

Comments / 2

Related
The Georgia Sun

Georgia voters reject politicizing local school boards

Voters in Cherokee and Coweta counties rejected three school board candidates backed by a right-wing federal PAC Tuesday, following similar losses in last month’s primary. It’s uncommon for political action committees to weigh in on local races, so voters were surprised to open up their mailboxes and find flyers from the 1776 Project PAC endorsing a slate of candidates ahead of the primary.
GEORGIA STATE
Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Stacey sweeps | Abrams’ clout shows in Tuesday’s Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Democratic candidates endorsed by gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams won their runoffs on Tuesday, while two of former President Donald Trump’s preferred contenders lost their congressional GOP bids. Abrams now has a unified ticket of down-ballot candidates to support her bid to unseat incumbent GOP Gov....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
atlantatribune.com

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results. With the 2022 midterm election cycle primaries concluding after Tuesday’s runoff elections, the Democratic Party of Georgia is celebrating its historic ticket and the party’s growing momentum. The primary election season brought record numbers of Democrats to the polls, marking a 35 percent increase in Democratic voter turnout from the 2018 midterm primary elections.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Here’s who won the statewide runoffs in Tuesday’s election

Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday night. Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%. Nguyen currently represents Atlanta in the Georgia House of Representatives. She will now face incumbent Republican...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Raffensperger
WEKU

Florida's former Democratic "rising star", Andrew Gillum, is indicted

MIAMI — Florida's former Democratic candidate for Governor Andrew Gillum, narrowly defeated four years ago by Republican Ron DeSantis, now faces indictment on campaign fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney in Florida's Northern District says a federal grand jury has returned a 21-count indictment against Gillum and a former campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 46

McCormick defeats Trump-backed Evans in GOP 6th district runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rich McCormick defeated Jake Evans in the GOP 6th Congressional District runoff on Tuesday. McCormick will face Democrat Bob Christian in the Nov. 8 midterms in a contest that could, once again, help determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Former President Donald Trump held a Monday night tele-rally in support of Evans, to no electoral avail.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wgac.com

Local and State Georgia Runoff Races Decided

The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Republicans#House#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WABE

3 things to watch in Georgia's runoff elections

Georgia’s June runoffs could have been a lot more wild. But two of the most-watched primary matchups were settled in May. Candidates avoid a runoff if they take home at least 50% of the vote. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp handily defeated his main challenger, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue....
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County neighborhood residents frustrated over rental home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta-based start up is stirring up quite a bit of trouble for residents in one DeKalb County neighborhood, who say their former neighbor’s home is now being used as an illegal rooming house. Residents who live next door to one of hundreds of Padsplit rentals around the metro area told Fox 5 it’s been a nightmare experience.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Washington

DC Primary Election: Mayor, Council Races in Spotlight

Primary election day has arrived in Washington, D.C., and voters will make their picks in a four-way race for mayor, two wide-open D.C. Council contests and more. Current Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Members Trayon White and Robert White are the Democratic frontrunners. The majority of D.C.'s voters are registered as Democrats, and it's likely that whoever wins the Democratic ticket will win the general election in November.
WASHINGTON, DC
wtoc.com

Tuesday marks Ga. primary runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s primary runoff election is Tuesday. The public safety building on Tybee is one of two polling locations the island has. What’s important to note is that everyone in Chatham will have at least one race on the ballot to vote for. County Board...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

Comments / 0

Community Policy