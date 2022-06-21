ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Ankeny Fanatic Podcast: Episode 187

By Dan Holm
ankenyfanatic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest edition of the Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast sponsored by...

ankenyfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
ankenyfanatic.com

Hawks rout Ames in 5 innings before Little Cyclones win nightcap to earn split

After watching his team drop the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Ames, Ankeny baseball coach Joe Balvanz tried to look on the bright side. “I wanted two (wins) there tonight, but I will take a split and playing well against a good arm,” Balvanz said. “Facing a kid like (Ben) Amador is only going to help us in the postseason.”
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

‘The Dodgers came out ready to play’: No. 4 Fort Dodge tops Jaguars twice

A big week for the Ankeny Centennial softball team got off to a rough start on Monday. The fifth-ranked Jaguars were swept by No. 4 Fort Dodge in a CIML Iowa Conference doubleheader at Centennial. The Dodgers posted a 5-1 victory in the opener, then rolled to a 10-1 win in the nightcap to complete a sweep of the season series.
ANKENY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
kmaland.com

Iowa State football adds Iowa Western track athlete to roster

(Ames) – Defensive back Myles Norwood has committed to Iowa State. Norwood chose the Cyclones over offers from Kansas and Syracuse. Norwood did not play football at Iowa Western, but was a member of the track and field program last season. The St. Louis native has four years of...
AMES, IA
iheart.com

Four Eastern Iowans Competing On TV's American Ninja Warrior

(Undated) -- Four natives of eastern Iowa are moving on the semi-final rounds of TV's American Ninja Warrior Competition on NBC. Those competing include: Levi Enright, a 21-year-old fitness instructor from Cedar Falls, Hudson, Iowa native Jackson Twait, a 24-year-old Actuary from Des Moines, Chris Behrends, a 21-year-old University of Northern Iowa student from Cedar Falls, and 20-year-old Army Medic Drew Nester of Cedar Rapids. The competition continues July 18th in Los Angeles. The finals are in Las Vegas in August.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Topgolf Announces They’re Building First Iowa Facility

There has been nothing short of an explosion of announcements about technology-enabled golf facilities in the state of Iowa. However, the leader is clearly Topgolf, and they're finally coming to Iowa. Topgolf announced in a press release today that they'll be building the first Topgolf venue in the state of...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanatic#Ankeny Fanatic Podcast
ktvo.com

Ottumwa School of Beauty closing its doors for good

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa school that has been in town for decades is turning in its teasing comb and shutting its doors for good. The Ottumwa branch of the Iowa School of Beauty is closing permanently. In a Facebook post from June 17, 2022, the school has set an anticipated closing date of Aug. 27, 2022.
OTTUMWA, IA
scttx.com

4th of July Celebration in Huxley Starts July 1st

June 21, 2022 - The 4th of July Celebration at Huxley Bay Marina starts Friday, July 1st and is three days of fun ending on Sunday, July 3rd. Please join in celebrating our Nations Independence! There will be fun for the whole family including games, BBQ, music, pool tournament, fishing tournament, vendors, face painting, bounce house, water games, and fireworks show!
HUXLEY, IA
kwbg.com

Pufferbilly Days™ Announces 2022 Theme, Schedule of Events

BOONE, Iowa—In early 2022, the Pufferbilly Days™ Steering Committee invited the community to submit design and theme ideas for the 2022 festival. “Let the Good Times Roll”, submitted by Alexis Gill of Boone, was the theme selected for this year’s event. Alexis Gill grew up...
BOONE, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Construction underway on Live Nation entertainment venue in Waukee's KeeTown Loop commercial district

Construction has begun in Waukee on the Live Nation entertainment venue at 2938 Grand Prairie Parkway. Architectural rendering courtesy of OPN Architects. More than $93.5 million in new commercial construction projects got underway in the Des Moines area in May, including the Live Nation entertainment venue in Waukee, a review of area building permits shows.
WAUKEE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Possible thunderstorm Friday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. More storms Friday Night into Saturday Morning (some strong) It’s a quiet and nice start to the day. Today’s weather is pleasant, temperatures will climb to near 90 again this afternoon. Humidity upticks slightly today, with a bigger jump in dewpoints by Friday. Thunderstorms develop late tonight and will progress slowly into SW Iowa by early Friday a.m.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville, Bussey to Celebrate 4th of July

Communities in the area are set to celebrate independence day. Thrive Knoxville has several activities in different locations and fireworks are scheduled for Monday, July 4 starting at 7:45 a.m. Among the scheduled activities in Knoxville include:. Flag raising ceremony 7:45 a.m. Knoxville Police Department Freedom 5K Run/Walk 8:00 a.m.
We Are Iowa

Des Moines metro sees string of motorcycle accidents

DES MOINES, Iowa — June 20 is Ride to Work Day, an annual event that encourages motorcycle riders to take their two wheels out for a spin. But here in the metro, there's been an uptick in serious accidents involving motorcycles. Shortly after 8 p.m. on June 19, officers...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Iowa DNR fines Wiese Industries $3,000 for permit violations

Wiese Industries, the Perry maker of farm tillage tools, has been fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for actions that “threaten the integrity of the DNR’s air quality program,” according to an administrative consent order filed this month. The penalties stem from DNR...
PERRY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Vernon named VP of human resources for Kreg Tool

Kreg Tool Co. has promoted Karee Vernon to vice president of human resources, effective immediately. In her new role, she will lead Kreg’s human resources and corporate communications initiatives across the enterprise. She succeeds Stephanie Gott, who left the company to spend more time at home with her family. Vernon will report to Kreg Tool’s CEO, Todd Sommerfeld. She joined the manufacturing company in mid-2021 as director of human resources. Additionally, Vernon co-led Kreg’s move from Huxley to its new global headquarters in Ankeny, which occurred last fall. Vernon has more than 20 years of human resources experience, including leadership roles at Aureon HR, Cornerstone OnDemand, Kum & Go, and Pioneer Hi-Bred. "I am excited about the fresh perspective Karee is bringing to Kreg," Sommerfeld said, "and I am eager to work alongside her in cultivating our culture and delivering new employee experiences that will help lead Kreg into the future."
ANKENY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy