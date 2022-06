EL PASO, TEXAS – Crime Stoppers of El Paso is seeking information on the November 2021 death of Armando Torres, 27. A semi-truck driver ran over Torres the night of November 4. El Paso Police officials say the driver reported seeing Torres lying on the Trowbridge exit ramp. The semi-truck driver could not stop quickly The post Investigators seeking information on man who died after lying on I-10 appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO