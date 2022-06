The Tampa Bay Lightning's 6-2 win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final had a familiar feeling for the defending two-time champions. After losing two straight to begin the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the New York Rangers on the road, the Lightning stormed back to win the next four in a row; capturing the series 4-2 and moving on to the Final. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is now 8-1 at home during the postseason, while Tampa improved to 9-4 all-time in the playoffs after a shutout in the previous game.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO