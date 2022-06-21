ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evers Signs Order to Ban Gasoline Price Gouging in Wisconsin

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday issued an executive order declaring that an abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin due to a disruption of energy supplies, allowing himself to trigger a statewide ban on gasoline and diesel price gouging. In the order, Evers said that...

A Ron Johnson revelation, gas prices, and downtown revitalization

Evidence revealed at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection shows that an aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes from Wisconsin and Michigan. Then, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order yesterday banning gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin. And Eagle River’s downtown is taking off. In the last two years it has seen 26 new businesses.
Wisconsin should refund state surplus now, not later

So, what is the plan then? Governor Tony Evers had a plan to send a big chunk of the state budget surplus back to taxpayers in the form of rebate checks. That plan was dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Legislature. They held a special session at the request of the Governor as the law requires, but did not vote on the idea of sending rebate checks, or even debate the idea. But more importantly, they also didn’t come up with their own plan. The state of Wisconsin’s budget surplus is estimated at $3.8 billion. That doesn’t include the $1.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, the largest in state history. Instead, as Wisconsinites struggle to fill their cars with gas and buy groceries, the state continues to sit on those billions of dollars. I don’t know if the rebate check is the best way to spend the surplus. But it must be better than no plan at all. Republicans seem intent on continuing to stash the cash for now, hoping one of their candidates wins the Governor’s race in November and can then take the credit. But with record inflation, can we afford to wait? Returning the surplus to taxpayers now would help us deal with these sky-high prices. Our lawmakers should stop trying to score political points and figure out a way to distribute this surplus now, when we need it most.
Wisconsin beef farmers facing processing challenges

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis.— A Northeast Wisconsin beef farmer said 2022 has presented a new kind of challenge to running his family business. Jared Gesier is a fourth generation beef farmer at Riveredge Farms in Chilton. “Growing up on the farm has been great,” Geiser said. “One of my first...
High gas prices may grow popularity of some Wisconsin tourist towns

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Summer is king when it comes to tourism in Wisconsin, but high gas prices may have some visitors rethinking their plans. With gas prices hovering at about $5 a gallon throughout much of the state, and even higher in neighboring Illinois, some said they are planning to adjust where they go for the summer.
Wisconsin limits doe tags in northern counties as hunters raise fears of overharvesting on public lands

Hunters in two northern Wisconsin counties will be able to harvest fewer deer this fall after the state Natural Resources Board voted to reduce the number of doe tags. The NRB's vote Wednesday comes as some hunters have raised concerns about overharvesting on public lands, accusing one northern Wisconsin county's deer management policies of creating a "deer desert."
Wisconsin doesn’t need a full-time Legislature

We’ve complained often about Wisconsin’s do-nothing legislature. Members of Wisconsin’s Assembly and Senate have not met in session since March 8. They are not scheduled to convene again until 2023, having given themselves the rest of the year off. That despite the spate of issues awaiting government action, like debating abortion rights and spending the state’s budget surplus. Keep in mind that being a Wisconsin legislator is a full-time position, despite the small workload. Wisconsin is one of just ten states to have a full-time Legislature. Among those states, Wisconsin’s population is the smallest. You could say no other state legislature does less with more. Our lawmakers earn in excess of $50,000 a year. They also receive a per diem, making them eligible for food and lodging reimbursement when they are in Madison on official business. Some add nearly $20,000 to their annual salary through per diems. All Wisconsin lawmakers also are given a nice budget to hire a big staff and operate an office in their district, all at taxpayer expense. Despite all we give them, we get very little in return. When called into special session, lawmakers open and close the meeting without taking any action. It is time to stop the charade. Our lawmakers don’t put in their 40 hours a week, so we shouldn’t pay them as if they do. Wisconsin should join the majority of states and trim down to a part-time Legislature. Maybe then we’ll get our money’s worth.
Poll: Trump pick Michels tied with Kleefisch in GOP primary race for Wisconsin governor

Construction executive Tim Michels is virtually tied with Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the Republican primary race for governor, a new poll found. The Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday marked the first time the survey asked about Michels, who entered the governor's race in April, and it comes just weeks after he gained the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Twenty-seven percent of those planning to vote in the GOP gubernatorial primary said they would support Michels.
Marquette Poll: 95% of Wisconsinites Agree On One Thing

The highest rate of inflation in over 40 years has nearly everyone in Wisconsin united in worry. A new Marquette poll came out today, and while the numbers on the primary and general election match-ups are garnering most of the attention, the poll gave some insight on a number of policy issues we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight.
ON THE LEVEL: Stepping into executive director role, Pritzkow makes big plans for Wisconsin Building Trades Council

Emily Pritzkow’s initial acquaintance with the construction industry came while she was working in state Rep. Gordon Hintz’s office, where she was assigned for a time to the state Building Commission. Now executive director of the Wisconsin Building Trades Council, she can look back on that experience as being as good an introduction to the industry ...
As gas prices soar, California Assembly launches committee to investigate

SACRAMENTO — With California drivers paying more than $6 for a gallon of gas and state officials deadlocked for months over how to provide relief, lawmakers in the state Assembly on Monday announced they would investigate oil companies they say are "abusing a historic situation to suck profits from Californians' wallets."Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced a bipartisan committee to investigate gas price gouging, with plans to question oil companies, regulators and economists to find out why California's gas prices are consistently the highest in the country.California's gas prices are currently the highest in the U.S., with the average price per...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Heat advisory for SE Wisconsin from noon-7 p.m. Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Highs are expected to reach 94 to 98. Heat index values of 100 to 107 expected. There is a very slight chance for isolate strong thunderstorms late evening and overnight. Heat related issues will peak in the mid-afternoon.
