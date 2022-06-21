ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning Cruise to Much-Needed Victory in Game 3

By Editorials
Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning have officially made the Stanley Cup Final interesting. After dropping both games in Denver, the Bolts returned home for Game 3 in the same position in which they found themselves in the Eastern Conference Final: in desperate need of a win. Game 1 was tightly...

Avalanche star Devon Toews gets brutally honest on ‘dirty’ Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews is not a popular man in Tampa Bay right now. After a dirty cross-check on Nikita Kucherov knocked the Lightning star out of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, Toews opened up on the play and had a brutally honest reaction. Via Peter Baugh, Toews claims to have not […] The post Avalanche star Devon Toews gets brutally honest on ‘dirty’ Nikita Kucherov hit in Game 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lightning left stunned in overtime

June 23, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Lightning’s dream of becoming the first NHL team to win three-straight Stanley Cups since Ronald Reagan’s first term got a lot more difficult following a dramatic 3-2 loss Wednesday night. Playing in front of a raucous home crowd at Amelie Arena, the Bolts took control of Game 4 early but failed to put the Colorado Avalanche away. With Tampa Bay battling a series of injuries, the game went into sudden-death overtime tied at two. Colorado’s Nazem Kadri found the net with 7:58 remaining in the extra period, sealing an Avalanche victory. The goal shocked the Lightning and the Tampa Bay faithful, as it appeared Colorado had too many men on the ice during the play. After the game, the NHL released a statement calling the potential penalty a “judgment call.” The call, or lack thereof, is not subject to review. Tampa Bay now heads to Denver for Friday’s Game 5, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.
NHL Playoffs: Lightning light up Avalanche, Nikita Kucherov injured

The NHL Playoffs moved from Denver to Tampa giving the Lightning new found energy as they beat the Avalanche 6-2. As the Tampa Bay Lightning continue their quest to three-peat, their next order of business is to tie this series at two games each on Wednesday. Although another big concern is the health of offensive star Nikita Kucherov.
Buccaneers Reportedly Releasing Punter Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly going in a different direction when it comes to their special teams this year. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Buccaneers are releasing P Bradley Pinion today, source says." Noting, "Tampa drafted Jake Camarda in the fourth round. Pinion, who kicked and punted through...
Lightning Getting Some Stanley Cup Spark From 3 New Additions

The Tampa Bay Lightning needed a spark entering Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final down 2-0 to the Colorado Avalanche. But their resiliency, a common theme throughout their playoff run, was on display in a dominating 6-2 win on Monday night. That effort was sorely needed after the Lightning...
Lightning’s Game 4 Loss the Result of More Than a Blown Call

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered an extremely difficult 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday for a few reasons. In falling behind 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, it appears that Nazem Kadri’s game-winner should not have been allowed because the Avalanche had too many men on the ice. Yet, it was not the only issue that led to the Lightning’s loss.
Avalanche get massive Nazem Kadri update hours before Lightning Game 4

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to bounce back after a disappointing Game 3 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the chance to take a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, head coach Jared Bednar provided an optimistic update on Nazem Kadri’s injury ahead of Game 4 on Wednesday night. Via Peter Baugh, Bednar […] The post Avalanche get massive Nazem Kadri update hours before Lightning Game 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
