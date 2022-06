The more we learn about the split between the Seattle Seahawks and former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, the uglier it gets. After the trade that sent him to the Denver Broncos, Wilson and the front office shared conflicting stories about the nature of their divorce. At least publicly Wilson had maintained that he wanted to stay in Seattle all along, while head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider claim he didn’t want to sign another contract with their organization.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO