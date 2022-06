An Elkhart woman is facing charges after being accused of keeping two children in a home with bugs, drugs and needles. Stacy Moser, 34, is being charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in injury, a Level 5 felony. According to The Elkhart Truth, she is also being charged with three Level 6 felonies: Unlawful possession of a legend drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.

ELKHART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO