Port Charlotte, FL

Charlotte State Bank & Trust to participate in Collecting Shoes for Kids

By Hannah Groves
 2 days ago
Charlotte State Bank & Trust is teaming up with Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids project again to conquer a goal to get 4,100 new pairs of sneakers for students in need.

The new pairs will be distributed to all schools in the Charlotte County Public School System at the start of this upcoming school year.

The program’s founder and chairperson, Christy Smith, explained that school personnel identified students that are in need of shoes - and are given new shoes in a confidential manner.

"It's hard to imagine youth walking around in sneakers with duct tape, staples, or even glue holding them together, but this is a realistic scenario," Smith said.

She said it doesn’t matter the style of shoes - just that students have dependable shoes.

“The sneakers may light up, have an action hero on them, be loaded with bright colors, or be a simple pair of black running shoes,” Smith said. “Regardless of the style or color scheme of the pair of sneakers, it is a match for one fortunate youth."

Shoes will be accepted starting now through July 22 at all Charlotte State Bank & Trust offices.

The hours to drop off shoes are:
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

Shoe sizes needed range from toddler size five to women’s size 12 and men’s size 14.

People can also make monetary donations at the bank or by mail to the Kiwanis Club of Port Charlotte Sunrise Foundation Inc., Attn: Shoes for Kids, 1489 Market Circle, Unit 308, Port Charlotte, FL 33953.

IN THIS ARTICLE
