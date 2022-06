A Wisconsin man has been arrested after prosecutors allege he fatally shot six people at a Milwaukee duplex in January. According to court records, bail was set at $1 million for 34-year-old Travis Lamar Birkley, who is charged with six counts of felony murder - armed robbery in connection with the slayings of Michelle Williams, 49; Donta Williams, 44; Donald Smith, 43; Charles Hardy, 42; Javoni Liddell, 31; and Caleb Jordan, 23.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 DAYS AGO