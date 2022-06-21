ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa port votes to lower property tax rate, but floats future increase

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYsJl_0gHTMDtS00
Port Tampa Bay, shown here from an area near its cruise terminal and Sparkman Wharf on Oct. 19, 2020, may consider increasing its property tax rate in order to fund the purchase of more waterfront property, commissioner Patrick Allman said during a meeting Tuesday in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

For 28 years, Port Tampa Bay has either dropped or held steady the millage tax rates it levies on Hillsborough County property owners in order to fund capital improvements.

An end to that streak may be on the horizon.

Port commissioners on Tuesday voted to decrease this year’s port millage rate to no more than $0.0844 per $1,000 in property valuation, down from $0.0935 this year. Because property values have risen so much, that would pull in nearly $10.9 million for the port, slightly more than it’ll collect during the current fiscal year.

But commissioner Patrick Allman, the board’s secretary and treasurer, suggested the port look at increasing its property tax rate in order to fund future purchases of waterfront property.

“Maybe not this year, but next year, we may need to bump (the rate) up just a bit to be able to fund these land acquisitions, because I see no other way to do it looking ahead,” Allman said. “The only way I see to do it is property taxes.”

The port uses tax receipts for projects like dredging, drainage, rail repair, berth and facility maintenance and more. Land acquisition would be a viable use, said port attorney Charles Klug.

“We don’t use them for administrative expenses, we don’t use them for paying salaries, marketing,” Klug said. “All the money that we use is typically (for) capital projects that benefit the public in general, not one particular user.”

Much of the ad valorem tax money the port has taken in this past year is “being eaten up by inflation on our capital projects,” Allman said. “We’re going to have the opportunity to buy waterfront land that we use as working waterfront land when we run out of land. Where are we going to get money to do that? We can’t get grants to buy land.”

Allman did not outline specific land purchases the port might be eyeing, or how much it might look to spend. The board approved the recommended lower millage rate without planning more detailed discussions on a future increase.

This year’s millage rate will not be finalized until the port and county set their budgets in August and September.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County grants rezoning for huge Lennar project

BROOKSVILLE — Signs are sprouting up and down U.S. 41 as developers bring plans for new housing developments to the area, but local residents aren’t happy about the prospect of new neighbors. At the Hernando County Commission meeting on June 14, a rezoning petition for 388.5 acres at...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco approves $6.3 million incentive package for another I-75 industry site

NEW PORT RICHEY — For the second time this month, Pasco County commissioners have approved a multimillion dollar economic incentive to help a company locate a large new industrial building near the interchange of Interstate 75 and State Road 52. Known now only by code name Project Channel, the project is expected to bring a 1.39-million-square-foot industrial building that will be occupied by one of the county’s primary target business types. It will be located on a 218-acre site just northeast of the interchange on Pasco County fronting Pasco Road.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Business
Hillsborough County, FL
Business
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Beach Beacon

Coachman Park redevelopment work progresses

CLEARWATER — Work is well underway on the city’s $84 million project to redevelop Coachman Park. Construction on the 4,000-seat bandshell is ongoing, and construction of the structure's canopy expected to begin in July, according to city officials. Construction work is also underway on event restrooms, a new...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa launches housing assistance hotline

TAMPA — The city launched a housing information line Tuesday to help residents learn how to avoid eviction, deal with landlords and access housing and mortgage assistance. Mayor Jane Castor’s announcement came less than a week after City Council members unanimously approved asking the mayor to create a $400,000, two-person tenant advocacy office to help residents affected by ballooning housing costs.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Rates#Port Tampa Bay#Property Values
fox4now.com

Polk County Building Division closed for scheduled maintenance

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Building Division will be closed, and the Citizen Portal will be down for scheduled maintenance starting Friday, June 24, 2022, at 12 p.m. until Monday, June 27, 2022, at 8 a.m. Polk County will be installing DigEplan, a new electronic document review...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas tourism panel recommends more money for beach renourishment

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Pinellas County Tourist Development Council recommended increasing the percentage of tourist tax dollars that go to beach renourishment. The proposal comes as the county and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers face an impasse over the Sand Key Shore Protection project, stalling plans to shore up a 9-mile stretch of sand from Clearwater to north Redington Beach.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Floridians’ Tax Dollars Prohibited from Going to Corporations That Facilitate Transport of Illegal Aliens into Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1808, which prohibits governmental entities, including state agencies and local governments, from contracting with common carriers who knowingly transport illegal aliens into Florida. Today, Governor DeSantis has directed the Department of Management Services (DMS) to immediately enter into rulemaking to...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
floridaconstructionnews.com

Miller starts construction on industrial project in Tampa

Miller Construction Company has launched site work on phase one of the Tampa Commerce Center for Hines, a global real estate firm. The project includes two speculative warehouse buildings totaling about 400,000 square feet. The project team also includes Randall-Paulson Architects, Hibbard Engineering (MEP), Clear Engineering (MEP), Pinnacle Structural Engineers...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Protests Continue Amid Kenneth City Transition

Life goes on in Kenneth City as the faces inside Town Hall continue to change. Town manager Pete Cavalli gave The Gabber an update on who will be taking care of the town’s business in the weeks to come. A contract has been signed with Imagine That Performance, LLC, the firm recently approved by the council to handle the transition in the wake of recent multiple staff departures. The decision to retain the firm passed with a 3-2 vote, as the dissenting council members wanted to solicit bids first.
KENNETH CITY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

2 Tarpon Springs commissioners oppose mention of inequity in road safety action plan

The item toward the end of the Tarpon Springs City Commission agenda last week began as a straightforward discussion about traffic safety. With two people killed or severely injured on Pinellas County roads every day, Forward Pinellas has a goal to reach zero traffic fatalities by 2045. The county-wide planning agency is asking cities to pass resolutions supporting its 237-page Safe Streets Pinellas Action Plan, which highlights crash patterns and advocates for solutions.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy