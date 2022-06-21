Food Access and the Legacy of Black Farmers

A Niagara Falls man did not like the COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules his employer enacted, and the consequences he faced if he did not follow those same rules. That man, identified as 55-year-old Julian A. Urban, was released from his job as a computer technical support specialist at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca. Urban refused to submit to any vaccines or testing. Since the New York State Health Department requested all school staff to either be vaccinated or submit to routine testing, he was let go from his position.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO