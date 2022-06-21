ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Access and the Legacy of Black Farmers

Cover picture for the articleFood apartheid on the East Side of Buffalo is an issue that continues to need...

Buffalo Flea at the Central Terminal on June 25th and 26th

After years of waiting, Step Out Buffalo’s Buffalo Flea is officially happening this summer!. The Buffalo Flea is an elevated shopping experience hosted by Step Out Buffalo June 25 & 26, 2022. Featuring creators and curators, this modern flea will take place this summer outside of the iconic Buffalo Central Terminal.⁠
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Your Landlord Required To Provide A/C in New York State?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
stepoutbuffalo.com

Best Places to Grab a Hot Dog in Buffalo & WNY According to Western New Yorkers

When it comes to choosing the best hot dog places in Western New York, people definitely have their favorites, but one thing we can all agree on is if it’s a Sahlen’s hot dog, then it’s sure to be a good one. In that regard, this guide won’t steer you wrong if you’re on a quest to find the best hot dog places our region has to offer.
2 On Your Side

36K-square-foot Orangetheory Fitness coming to Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Western New York is getting a fourth Orangetheory Fitness. Local franchise owners David and Donna Kern are opening an Orangetheory this summer in the shopping center at 4908 Transit Road, Lancaster, according to Jorian Holka, regional fitness manager. Orangetheory, a fitness studio franchise based in Boca...
96.1 The Breeze

Niagara County’s Most Epic Music Event Is Back

The summer of 2022 is underway and among the many great things that we have to do in Western New York is a live music event in one of the most picture perfect locations!. Tonawandas Gateway Harbor Concerts will happen each Wednesday through the end of August at Gateway Harbor Park. Among the musicians who are set to perform in the coming weeks are Chicago Authority, A-List, and the Dave Constantino Band.
96.1 The Breeze

Man Loses COVID Mandate Lawsuit in Western New York

A Niagara Falls man did not like the COVID-19 vaccination and testing rules his employer enacted, and the consequences he faced if he did not follow those same rules. That man, identified as 55-year-old Julian A. Urban, was released from his job as a computer technical support specialist at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca. Urban refused to submit to any vaccines or testing. Since the New York State Health Department requested all school staff to either be vaccinated or submit to routine testing, he was let go from his position.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Shoo fly don't bother me!

Sand fly season is upon us. If you live on the water in Western New York, you know what I’m talking about. These flies are more than just pests. They are bugging everyone from boaters, to drivers, and those just trying to spend time outside. In this blog I’ll...
wutv29.com

Club Marcella honors Buffalo massacre victims with mural

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It's been over a month since 10 people were killed at the Tops on Buffalo's East Side and efforts continue to make sure the victims are never forgotten. As Club Marcella, one of Buffalo's most popular gay clubs celebrates its relocation to Michigan Street, the owner is also showcasing how the art community is paying tribute to the victims of the mass shooting.
