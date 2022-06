In Junior League action at the Little League Complex last night, Peoples National Bank defeated Salem Tire 6-5 scoring 4 times in the final inning for the walk-off win. Ben Ryan went 3-3 with 3 RBI and a run scored in the win. Zane Barthelemy came up with a big RBI as well. Keytin Grawe added 2 hits and a run and Cam Carmichael scored 3 times. Wyatt McCarty got the start going 2.1 allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. Grawe worked the final 2.2 innings for the win allowing just 1 hit and 1 run. For Salem Tire, Colten Starnes went 2-3 with 3 RBI and a run with Carter Lowe and Zane Dodson also driving in runs. Lowe took the loss going 4 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, but none were earned.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO