Modesto, CA

Which wines won at 2022 California State Fair? Modesto columnist has the answers

By Russ Winton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

The 2022 California State Fair Commercial Wine Competition winners were released June 9. The competition had been on a two year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The event dates back to 1854 and it is the oldest and most prestigious competition in the U.S. The panel of 44 official judges, led by Chief Judge Mark Chandler, tasted and evaluated 1,953 California wines from 443 California wineries. The competition is open to wines made with fruit grown and produced in the 11 growing regions of California. Wines are evaluated by class, varietal, style and region.

Las Positas Vineyard’s 2019 Sangiovese from Livermore Valley was the Best of Show Red. The Best of Show White was awarded to Ogilvie Merwin Ventures’ Fellow’s Brand 2021 Chenin Blanc from Clarksburg. There were a total of 21 Best of Regions Awards, 18 Best of California Awards, three Best of Micro Winery Awards and the Golden State Winery of the Year Award. Total medals awarded were 99 Double Gold, 257 Gold, 878 Silver and 583 Bronze.

The Best of Show Sparkling was the 2017 Blanc de Noirs, Masters Reserve Sonoma County from Korbel Champagne Cellars. The Best Show Pink went to Alexander Valley Vineyard’s 2021 Dry Rose of Sangiovese from Sonoma County. The Best of Show Dessert was Navarro Vineyard’s 2019 Late Harvest Riesling Cluster Select from Anderson Valley. The Best Value Award was given to the Dark Horse 2021 California Sauvignon Blanc.

The three Micro Winery Winners were Steiner Family Vineyards’ 2020 Barbera No. 19, Cooper Ranch-Amador County Best Red. The Best White was the 2021 Pinot Grigio Livermore Valley from the Rodrigue Molyneaux Estate Winery and Vineyards. The Best Micro Other was from the Rancho de Philo Winery for their NV Triple Cream Sherry from the Cucamonga Valley.

The Golden Sate Winery of the Year award went to the South Coast Winery. This is their fifth win, taking the award in 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2016. Cheers to the South Coast Winery!

What’s on our Table

The Wooden Valley and Tolenas wineries were great hosts on our recent visit to Suisun Valley. Wooden Valley Winery produces six different labels. The Lanza Family brand features Italian varietals and the 2019 Barbera and the 2020 Sangiovese were top notch. The Tolenas Winery produces just about 2,000 cases. Five wines are offered for tasting and the award winning 2021 Eclipse White Pinot Noir is one to purchase. If you make the trip to Suisun Valley to visit the new Caymus-Suisun venture, put these two wineries on your list. Check out the websites for more information and have a great trip. Cheers!

Questions? Comments? Find me on Facebook or at rgwinton@yahoo.com.

The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

