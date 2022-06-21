ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Former Borowiak’s IGA building has new owner

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long vacant Borowiak’s IGA building on East McCord Street in Centralia has a new owner and a plan for future use. A and B Venture Capital, LLC has purchased the 25,000 square...

southernillinoisnow.com

stlouiscnr.com

Poettker Breaks Ground on Second Site for Community Bank

Poettker Construction broke ground June 16 on a new branch location in Breese, IL for Community Bank of Trenton. The 2,480-square-foot facility is the bank’s second site, 8.5 miles east of Community Bank of Trenton’s existing, 10,000-square-foot flagship location in Trenton, IL. Poettker is serving as the general...
BREESE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia announces road oil schedule for Friday

The City of Centralia Public Works Department is announcing that the following roads will be closed to on-street parking for oil and chip road maintenance on Friday, June 24th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. Please do not park on these roads or drive through oil not covered by rock.
CENTRALIA, IL
Leader-Union

Vandalia swears in new city treasurer

The 2022 Small Business Awards were presented by Mayor Ricky Gottman and City Administrator LaTisha Palsay at the Vandalia City Council meeting on Monday, June 20 at City Hall. In new business the following items were passed:. • An Ordinance providing for interim compensation for Administrator and additional Interim responsibilities,
VANDALIA, IL
The Telegraph

Rehberger has plans for Highland, Edwardsville

Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works. Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
HIGHLAND, IL
City
Centralia, IL
Local
Illinois Business
advantagenews.com

Dirt moving at Wood River Rec Center site

With little fanfare, construction crews started moving dirt at the site of the new recreation center in Wood River Monday morning. Even Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody was caught unaware. Your browser does not support the audio element. Woody tells The Big Z the initial work is on the...
WOOD RIVER, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State agency buys building in Salem to coordinate disaster response in Southern Illinois

Salem is now playing a key role to disaster response and recovery across Southern Illinois. The Illinois Department of Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Kevin Sur has confirmed they have purchased a warehouse building at 327 South Hotze Road in the West Side Salem Industrial Park where supplies for disaster response will be stored.
SALEM, IL
advantagenews.com

Fire Chief returns to duty in Wood River

Two weeks ago, the Wood River city council authorized Mayor Tom Stalcup to enter into an employee agreement with Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut to return to his duties with the fire department. Stahlhut was serving as interim city manager but was removed by the council in favor of Public Services Director Steve Palen.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City holds auditions for Catch Me If You Can Thursday

GRANITE CITY - The Alfresco Art Center, 2041 Delmar Ave, in Granite City will be hosting auditions for their production of "Catch Me If You Can" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25. Based on the true story of one of the most famous con artists in history, Frank Abagnale Jr., Catch Me If You Can is a rousing musical set in the 1960s. We begin as Frank is captured by Agent Carl Hanratty, after years of pursuit. Frank, however, thinks the audience deserves to hear his version of the truth, and narrates his life as a hip, dance-heavy variety television show. Frank, as a teenager, runs away from his unhappy home to live a life of great adventure, conning people by assuming a multitude of identities: airplane pilot, doctor, and lawyer, to name a few. A fast, rollicking musical by the creative team behind Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can tells the tale of an ingenious, yet lonely, boy looking for his place in the world. Visit alfrescoproductions.org/auditions for character breakdown and more info. To sign up, visit https://www.signupgenius.com .
GRANITE CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Kaskaskia College President promises major changes to meet today’s needs

Kaskaskia College President George Evans says they are ready to meet the changing training demands of local industries. He opened the Salem Community Engagement meeting Tuesday by noting they recognize what they have done in the past may not be what is needed now. “Industry is not going to wait...
SALEM, IL
KFVS12

Chester Bridge rehab project begins in July

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. & RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Heads up for drivers who travel Missouri Route 51/Illinois Route 150 and on the Chester Bridge. Work to rehabilitate the bridge will soon get underway with restrictions. Crews are scheduled to begin pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs on...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
freedom929.com

OLNEY CLEAN & GREEN EVENT

(OLNEY) The Olney Rotary Club is again organizing an “Olney Clean & Green” event which is scheduled to start tomorrow and run for the next week, through next Thursday, June 30th. The City of Olney has been divided into 66 routes for the litter pick up, many of which have already been claimed by individuals, families, churches, and 4-H groups who have helped in the past. However, more volunteers are needed. While gloves and trash bags are available at the main branches of the First National Bank in Olney or TrustBank, filled trash bags can be left in the city dumpster in the Olney City Hall parking lot off of Whittle Avenue. To add a little incentive, the Rotary Club will have a drawing for three prizes for those that help out as the volunteers can text a picture of themselves with their trash bags during their pick up. To sign up or for more details, call or text Jean at 618-838-3989 or check out the Olney Rotary Club on Facebook where information and pictures are posted.
OLNEY, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
labortribune.com

Plumbers warn public of abuses, false promises by Tiger Plumbing

Collinsville, IL – Union plumbers in the Metro-East have had enough of non-union companies making false promises to customers and underpaying their employees, so on June 12 they shared their concerns with the public. More than 30 plumbers wearing white t-shirts formed a line along Illinois Route 159 at...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Community High School’s summer renovations “on schedule”

Salem Community High School Superintendent Dr. Brad Detering says everything is on schedule to complete more than $10 million in heating, air conditioning, lighting, and window replacement by the start of school in August. He updated the school board Monday night. “Construction projects are on schedule according to the construction...
SALEM, IL
Occupational Health Safety

Illinois Coal Mine Operator Cited After Employees Not Evacuated During Fire

MSHA cited the company for 14 citations and proposed over $1,000,000 in penalties. A coal mine operator in Illinois was cited for 14 citations by the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), which also proposed over $1,00,000 in penalties. According to a press release, at M-Class Mining LLC in Macedonia,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Southern Illinois Coal Mine Fined For Alleged Coverup Of Underground Fire

Federal regulators are seeking a $1.2 million fine against a Southern Illinois coal mine for allegedly trying to cover up an underground fire in the mine and continuing operations. The U.S. Department of Labor accuses M-Class Mining of Macedonia, Illinois, of failing to halt operations when the fire broke out...
MACEDONIA, IL
101wkqx.com

A Small IL Town Toyed With People’s Emotions By Telling Everyone Chick-Fil-A Was Coming

In Bethalto, IL, a town of about 9,200 people, a sign was put up on Tuesday that read “Chick-Fil-A Coming Soon.” The sign was taken down 30 minutes after it went up, after it was reported to police by a public works employee. The police shared the picture of the sign on their Facebook page alerting citizens that Chick-Fil-A is indeed NOT coming to their town. The closest one is about 20 miles away. They think it was part of a TikTok challenge where people put up signs that read “coming soon…”
BETHALTO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem High School Board approves new contracts and cuts student fees

After hearing a very positive report on the year-end budget, the Salem Community High School Board Monday night approved new contracts with teachers and support staff and reduced registration fees. Superintendent Dr. Brad Detering says the fiscal year budget will end the year with a $700,000 surplus in the education...
SALEM, IL
wsiu.org

Franklin County emergency officials welcome a new response vessel

A new emergency response vessel will soon be serving residents and visitors of Franklin County on Rend Lake. The 20 foot Boston Whaler, named Marine 1, was acquired by the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency through the federal surplus property program. The vessel will soon be stationed at the Rend...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL

