Former Borowiak’s IGA building has new owner

(OLNEY) The Olney Rotary Club is again organizing an “Olney Clean & Green” event which is scheduled to start tomorrow and run for the next week, through next Thursday, June 30th. The City of Olney has been divided into 66 routes for the litter pick up, many of which have already been claimed by individuals, families, churches, and 4-H groups who have helped in the past. However, more volunteers are needed. While gloves and trash bags are available at the main branches of the First National Bank in Olney or TrustBank, filled trash bags can be left in the city dumpster in the Olney City Hall parking lot off of Whittle Avenue. To add a little incentive, the Rotary Club will have a drawing for three prizes for those that help out as the volunteers can text a picture of themselves with their trash bags during their pick up. To sign up or for more details, call or text Jean at 618-838-3989 or check out the Olney Rotary Club on Facebook where information and pictures are posted.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO