Oswego, NY

Addison M. Stone

Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 2 days ago
OSWEGO – Addison M. Stone, 93, of Oswego, New York, died on June 18, 2022. Born in Waterford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late George and Laura (King) Stone. Addison was a proud US Navy Veteran....

Oswego County Today

Dominic J. Clavelli

OSWEGO – Dominic J. Clavelli, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital, Oswego after a short illness. He was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Vito and Mary (Ferro) Clavelli. Dominic has been a resident of Oswego for most of his life. Mr. Clavelli was a United States Korean War Veteran having retired from the Marine Corp. in 1990 after 24 years of service. During his service he was stationed on the U.S.S. Midway Aircraft Carrier and retired as a Staff Sergeant.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Thomas Patrick Callen Jr.

OSWEGO – Thomas Patrick Callen Jr., 80, of Oswego, New York, died Wednesday June 22, 2022 in Bishop Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse, New York, after a long illness. Tom was the son of the late Thomas and Florence (Knopp) Callen Sr. He was a former employee of Dement’s Food, Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mary Jane Joice

FULTON – Mary Jane Joice, 83, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully at home in the comfort of her favorite chair. Mrs. Joice was born in Fulton to the late Charles and Harriet (Allen) Sturgis. She has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Joice was past employed with...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Roy G. Miner

MARTVILLE, NY – Roy G. Miner, 65, of Martville, New York, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He was born on August 13, 1956, in Fulton, New York, a son to the late Bernard and Theresa Rose Miner. Roy enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, quilting, sewing, mowing the lawn and was a great baker.
MARTVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Deborah J. Scruton

PHOENIX, NY – Deborah J. Scruton, 67, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday June 18, 2022. She was born to her late parents, Helen L. (Pickard) and Robert K. Eggleston in Syracuse, New York, on October 8, 1954. Debbie was a graduate of P. C. S., class of 1972. Later she was employed at Phoenix Central Schools, bus transportation. Debbie was an avid gardener, loved baking, reading and walking.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

David L. Stevens

OSWEGO – David L. Stevens, 50, of Oswego, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born in 1972, in Oswego. Dave above all was a hard-working man and would help anyone out. He was last employed with East Coast Seal Coat out of Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Morris M. Kingsley

FAIR HAVEN, NY – Morris M. “Pops” Kingsley, 82, of Fair Haven, New York, passed away on June 15, 2022. Born in Minetto, New York, he was the son of the late Ernest and Bessie (Wood) Kingsley. Morris was a laborer and a proud member of the Local 633 for more than 49 years. He received his Building Construction Degree at the Commercial Trades Institute.
FAIR HAVEN, NY
Oswego County Today

Mary Margaret Zagame Richichi

OSWEGO – Mary Margaret Zagame Richichi passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, June 18, 2022 surrounded by her family after a long battle with brain cancer. Born in Oswego, New York, she and her husband John relocated to Central Florida in 1995 where she has resided since. Mary graduated Magna Cum Laude from SUNY Oswego in 1995 as an adult student and was a member of multiple honor societies.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Bookmobile Announces 2022 Summer Schedule

OSWEGO – Summer readers are sure to enjoy a good book when Oswego Bookmobile drives into their neighborhoods this summer. The Bookmobile program begins on July 5, 2022 and ends on August 19, 20122. The Bookmobile has a fantastic selection of new, popular books. Children up to 18 years...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Endless Summers at Fair Haven

All four seasons can be memorable, but doesn’t there seem to be something special about summer? Is it the months of no school, day after day of T-shirt weather, or vacations in exciting new places? Maybe a little of each? For me, what makes the season of sun really shine are the summers I spent at Fair Haven.
FAIR HAVEN, NY
Obituaries
Oswego County Today

Thomas V. Goss Sr.

FULTON – Thomas V. Goss Sr., 96, of Fulton, New York, passed away Thursday at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney New York, after living a good and long life. Mr. Goss was born in Fulton to the late Thomas A. and Helena (Dunbar) Goss. He remained a life resident of Fulton until 2015 when he moved to Oswego, New York, and then Volney.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Author Visits Hannibal Kindergartners

HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal kindergartners recently received a visit from author Everly Cade, who kept the students engaged as she read one of her books. The author encouraged students to use their imaginations and be creative as they learned about fun, unusual and fictitious animals. As she read from “Ligers, and Tigons, and Bears– Oh My!” the students asked questions and learned what it takes to be a storyteller and author.
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Kim Marie Sassa

OSWEGO – Kim Marie Sassa, 61, of Oswego, passed unexpectedly on June 15, 2022. Born in Syracuse, Kim Marie was the daughter of Kenneth Robert Martin Sr. of St. Petersburg Florida, and Catherine May (Vetter) Martin of Oswego. Kim Marie was a graduate of Oswego High School. She also...
OSWEGO, NY
