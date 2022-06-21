Addison M. Stone
OSWEGO – Addison M. Stone, 93, of Oswego, New York, died on June 18, 2022. Born in Waterford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late George and Laura (King) Stone. Addison was a proud US Navy Veteran....oswegocountytoday.com
OSWEGO – Addison M. Stone, 93, of Oswego, New York, died on June 18, 2022. Born in Waterford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late George and Laura (King) Stone. Addison was a proud US Navy Veteran....oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0