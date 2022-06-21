‘No more June gloom’: 80-plus degree weather on the way

SEATTLE — It’s the first day of summer and warm weather is on the way across western Washington.

No more June gloom — this week will be filled with a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

It’s mostly cloudy to start off the day Tuesday, but with daytime heating, we’ll be seeing sunbreaks, so there’s definitely going to be prolonged periods of sunshine!

On Wednesday morning, there will be a slight chance of rain in the morning and early afternoon, but we’re looking mostly cloudy and clearing up by Thursday.

Friday and heading into the weekend brings us plenty of sunshine, with temperatures warming up significantly.

We’ll be in the 80s by this weekend and highs will be in the mid-80s by Sunday! These will be the warmest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year!

The UV index is very high for Sunday, so be sure to pack on the sunscreen, hydrate, and protect yourself from the heat that’s headed our way this weekend.

