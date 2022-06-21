Community Billboard

Church Events

Athens Lutheran Church: will have Vacation Bible School June 20-24 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided each day. Register online at www.VBSMate.com/ALC or contact Addie Cook via email at addiescooter@gmail.com or text 423-368-4575 for more information or to register. Church located at 710 Forrest Avenue.

New Zion Baptist Church: will hold Vacation Bible School from June 20-24 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each night. A meal will be prepared at 5:30 p.m. for those attending. Church located at 393 County Road 616 in Athens. Everyone welcome.

Miscellaneous

Mars Hill Presbyterian Church: has a supply of crutches, a wheelchair, a rollator, and a walker and other medical items that are available to be borrowed. Call the church office at 423-734-1403 Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for more information.

McMahan Calvary Cemetery: located in Athens on County Road 172 (formerly Clearwater Road), needs immediate donations to continue mowing and maintenance in 2021. The cemetery is maintained solely by donations from families and friends. Donors should make checks payable to McMahan Calvary Cemetery Fund and mail to Robert Guthrey, a fund trustee, at P.O. Box 272, Athens, TN 37371-0272.

Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Etowah: is seeking donations to continue mowing. Send checks payable to Pleasant Grove Cemetery and mail them to: Karen Wear Taylor, 131 County Road 903, Etowah, TN 37331. For more information, contact Taylor at 423-462-5042. The cemetery is not owned by Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.

Tuesday

Non-Denominational Bible Clubs: will meet each Tuesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at North City School and each Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Westside School. There will be games, snacks, and Bible stories. The teacher will be Pam McAchren. There is no charge to join the clubs, which are not directly affiliated with the host schools. The clubs are designed to be fun for the children as they learn the stories in the Bible. All students in grades 3, 4 and 5, including Kids Connection, may join the club. For more information, call 368-8367.

Old College Harp Singers: meet on the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone welcome. For the location of the meeting or more information, call 745-0248.

Gospel Singing: is held at Bojangles every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. For more info., contact 423-506-3563.

Etowah Arts Commission: 3rd Tuesday. Visit www.EtowahArts.org or call 263-7608.

Etowah Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., 1st and 3rd Tuesday, The Farmhouse in Etowah. For info, call 263-1007.

Fraternal Order of Police: 3rd Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., at Shoney’s Restaurant in Athens.

Al-Anon: Every Tuesday, open group meeting, 7-8 p.m., at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 600 W. Madison Ave., Athens. Use the Henderson St. entrance.

Etowah Friendly Garden Club: meets at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday at various locations.

Grief Support Group: Every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at Athens Nerve & Spine Institute on 620 N. Congress Parkway in Athens. Facilitators are Dr. Lucille Dietrick and Larry Blankenship. Space is limited to 10. For more information, call 423-746-4544.

Wednesday

St. Mary Catholic Church: Annual Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) is held on Wednesday evenings at 6:45 p.m. following the weekly Wednesday evening Mass in the Parish Family Life Center. The sessions are intended for individuals who wish to join the Catholic Church or who would simply like to know more about the church, its teachings, and the Catholic faith. Questions may be directed to 745-4277.

Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts karaoke every Wednesday and Saturday starting around 6:30 p.m.

McMinn County Chapter of the American Cancer Society: 4th Wednesday, noon, at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church on Decatur Pike. For info, call Bryan Thomas at 423-368-3329.

Thursday

Starr Mountain REACT Radio Club: holds a beginners computer class every Thursday at 4 p.m. The class is free for the community to attend. For more information, call 423-493-3706.

Athens Optimist Club: Thursdays, 7 a.m., at TWC. For info, call 745-5254.

Athens Lions Club: Thursdays, noon. For info, call 745-9999.

Athens Chess Club: Thursdays, 3 p.m., McMinn Senior Activity Center.

VFW Hamburger Night: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m., VFW Post 5146, 706 Congress Parkway, Athens. Reg. burger w/fries $5. Bacon burger w/fries $6. Chicken sandwich w/fries, $5.

HIV/AIDS Support Group: 2nd and 4th Thursday in McMinn County. For info, call 745-1891 after 7 p.m.

Hiwassee Utilities Commission: 4th Thursday, 5:15 p.m. at the plant.

Support Group for Victims of Domestic Violence: Thursdays, 6 p.m. Call 745-5289, 24-hours a day, for location and other info.

Friday

Amvets Post 100: located on County Road 813, hosts a darts tournament every Friday starting around 6:30 p.m.

Gospel Singing: is held each Friday night at the Cook Ministry Center at 7 p.m. For more info., contact 423-506-3563.

Athens Kiwanis Club: Fridays, noon, TWC. Visit athenskiwanis.com for info.

Sweetwater Valley Life Underwriters: 4th Friday, 11:45 a.m., at Western Sizzlin’ Steak House.

Saturday

Sabbath Day Teaching of the Gospel: is held every Saturday at 1 p.m. at 109 County Road 882 in Etowah. For more information, text or leave a message at 423-506-4575.

Sunday

Celebrate Recovery: is held at Jones Chapel each Sunday night from 6 to 8 p.m. The meetings feature worship, group and a to-go meal. Groups are for anyone dealing with hang-ups, hurts, life challenges and loss. Everyone welcome. Church located at 590 County Road 778 in Athens.

Meigs County Historical Society: 2 p.m., 4th Sunday, Meigs Historical Museum on Smith Ave. Museum open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or by appt. by calling 334-4424.

Monday

Athens Happy Hour (AA): Mondays, 5:30 p.m., at Cooke Ministry Center, 714 Walter St., Athens. For info, call Mike A. at 506-0736.

McMinn County T.E.A. (Taxed Enough Already) Party: Mondays, 6 p.m., at Shoney’s in Athens. Come early if you want to order dinner.

Meigs Lodge No. 213 F&AM: Mondays, 7 p.m., for practice in degree work, except 1st Monday of the month, which is business meeting. Light refreshments served.

CMA Trinity Warriors Chapter 994 — Athens: 4th Monday at Michael’s in Athens at 7 p.m., optional meal at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. The group sponsors fellowship rides for all riders, all models at no cost. For info. about local chapter rides call 423-506-2691 or 423-368-3030 or email events.athenscma@yahoo.com Like on Facebook at CMA Trinity Warriors 994. For info. about (CMA) Christian Motorcyclists Association www.cmausa.org

Decatur/Meigs County VFW Post 7189: 4th Monday, 7 p.m., at Meigs County Courthouse Annex.