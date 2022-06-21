ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooners look west as they offer one of 2024's top 100 prospects in four-star DL Aydin Ireland

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
While the Sooners may not be as active on the west coast as they had been over the last few years, they won’t completely neglect that part of the country if it means landing talent that can help them on the field. To close their 2022 class, they landed two California kids in Kevonte Henry and Gracen Halton.

One of their most recent offers sees them head to arguably California’s most popular and and one of their most successful high school programs in Mater Dei. Last season, Mater Dei was the MaxPreps National Champion for the second time in five years.

The Sooners offered four-star 2024 defensive line prospect Aydin Breland of Mater Dei recently and have begun their pursuit of him as well.

Considering defensive tackles coach Todd Bates was tagged in the tweet, it seems to indicate he’ll be taking the lead in the recruitment for Breland.

Breland is a physically imposing specimen for just a rising junior and displays some excellent explosiveness at the point of attack. At 6-foot-5 with long arms, his ability to shed offensive linemen is pretty solid and only will get better with added strength and a more refined technique. He fits the physical profile for what Venables, Bates and Roof want for the interior of their defense and now the Sooners will have to compete with several other high level programs.

Aydin Breland’s Recruiting Profile

Crystal Ball

No Crystal Ball Predictions at this time

Film

Hudl

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN – – – –

Rivals 4 120 10 5

247Sports 4 48 6 7

247 Composite 4 65 6 6

On3 Recruiting 4 124 8 15

On3 Consensus 4 118 10 14

Vitals

Hometown Santa Ana, CA

Projected Position Defensive Line

Height 6-5

Weight 29

Recruitment

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma
  • Alabama
  • Michigan State
  • Notre Dame
  • Miami
  • Georgia
  • Washington
  • Oregon
  • USC
  • Arizona
  • Colorado

