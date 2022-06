A cut gas line near downtown Grand Forks forced the evacuation of several nearby businesses this morning. The Grand Forks Fire Department was notified of the break around 8:15 a.m. in the alley behind North 3rd Street. The GFFD says a construction team doing some excavation work on a building hit the line. There were no injuries. Xcel Energy crews were able to cap the leak.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 15 HOURS AGO