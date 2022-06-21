ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington animal control issues several charges over dog safety amid heat wave

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

As temperatures rise to potentially record-breaking numbers , Animal Care and Control in Lexington-Fayette County urged people to be mindful of pets in the hot weather.

During last week’s heat wave, Lexington animal control officers issued eight animal cruelty charges during a four-day span, according to Lexington Animal Care and Control. Dogs being left outdoors without proper provisions or being left in vehicles were the main reasons behind most of the charges, animal control said in a Facebook post.

Animal control officials didn’t immediately respond to questions about how many similar charges had been issued this week.

Temperatures are expected to be the same this week, if not hotter. Animal Care & Control said if a dog’s body temperature rises above 105 degrees , there can be irreversible organ and cellular damage.

Flat-nosed breeds, breeds with thick coats, and puppies are at an increased risk, according to animal control.

Animal control suggested keeping pets indoors and limiting outside playtime or walks. Some signs for heatstroke include thick saliva, restlessness, increased heart rate, vomiting or diarrhea.

Although temperatures were high last week, Lexington Fire Department officials said they had not noticed any trends regarding increases in heat-related emergencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083h4p_0gHTGxhQ00
Two dogs accompany a person on a paddle board on a lake on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Jacobson Park in Lexington, Kentucky. Michael Clubb/mclubb@herald-leader.com

The projected high for Wednesday in Lexington is between 94 and 97 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service. Similar temperatures are expected for Thursday, followed by a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours.

The NWS said the main threats with the thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the high 80s or low 90s for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T9AZ9_0gHTGxhQ00
Brothers Zach and Bubba Thompson play basketball on UK’s campus in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

