The Black Dahlia Murder have launched a charitable Trevor Strnad memorial T-shirt in honor the late singer, who tragically died earlier this year in May. The band shared an image of the T-shirt on their Instagram, which they have confirmed has been approved by Strnad's family. "We thank all Trevor's friends, family, and The Black Dahlia Murder fans around the world for the massive outpouring of support during this time," they wrote in the caption of the photo. "All proceeds will help his family cover expenses incurred by Trevor's death and benefit the Common Ground Resource & Crisis Center."

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO