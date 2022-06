Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO