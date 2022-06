Earlier this week, NBC4/WRCTV anchor Leon Harris was sentenced in Montgomery County District Court to one year of jailtime, with all but 10 days suspended, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence. Harris was arrested for DUI in January when he failed a field sobriety test after being involved in a collision on Bradley Boulevard near River Road. Harris was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised probation and must have an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle, according to NBC4.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO