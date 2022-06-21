Public Meetings

MCMINN COUNTY

Election Commission will meet on Tuesday, June 21, at 5 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse.

E-911 Board of Directors meeting will be held on Thursday, June 23, at the EOC Center at 5 p.m.

ATHENS

City Council will meet on Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.

NIOTA

Planning Commission regular meeting will be held on Thursday, June 23, at 1:30 p.m. (This is a change of time) at the community/memorial building.