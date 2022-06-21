January 6 hearings resume on Tuesday

(WEHT) – The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack continued its public hearings in Washington on Tuesday.

The committee called Republican state officials to testify about their efforts to prevent Trump from overturning the presidential election. The witness list includes Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who Trump reportedly pushed in a phone call to “find” the votes needed for him to win Georgia. Trump has said his call with Raffensperger was “perfect” and that he did nothing wrong.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

