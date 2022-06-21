ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

January 6 hearings resume on Tuesday

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

(WEHT) – The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack continued its public hearings in Washington on Tuesday.

GOP senators downplay Jan. 6 panel’s importance

The committee called Republican state officials to testify about their efforts to prevent Trump from overturning the presidential election. The witness list includes Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who Trump reportedly pushed in a phone call to “find” the votes needed for him to win Georgia. Trump has said his call with Raffensperger was “perfect” and that he did nothing wrong.

The next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

