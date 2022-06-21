No injuries reported after massive fire destroys barn in Honey Brook

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department has charged two juveniles with Institutional Vandalism and related offenses after an investigation. Authorities state that on June 6, 2022, Officers were advised of new damage found in the Parking Garage, located in the 100 Block of E. Linden Street, Kennett Square Borough. Upon arrival, Officers observed several fire extinguishers housings being damaged, pieces of plastic housings found by the portable barricades to keep vehicles off the top floor of the garage and new graffiti in the elevator. Officers reviewed the video surveillance from the parking garage and observed two male juveniles arrive and take the elevator upstairs, where they began vandalizing the items on the roof – including emptying water from tent supports and attempting to destroy the tent. Both juveniles were able to be identified.

KENNETT SQUARE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO