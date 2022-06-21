ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey Brook, PA

No injuries reported after massive fire destroys barn in Honey Brook

By Mark Walsh
Daily Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONEY BROOK TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from three counties battled a massive barn fire in Honey Brook Tuesday morning, and no injuries were reported. The blaze broke out at 8:24 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Chestnut Tree Road in Honey Brook Township. Responding for the barn fire were...

www.dailylocal.com

