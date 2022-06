Caliente Pizza & Draft House’s inaugural customer pizza-making contest resulted in a Crafton-area concoction on the menu and some charitable donations. Caliente Owner Rick Bogacz said 18 contestants vied for a chance at free pizza for a year, a trophy and to have his or her pie on Caliente’s menu for two months. A dollar from its proceeds would go to a charity of the winner’s choice, and $1 would go to the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.

CRAFTON, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO