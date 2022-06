THURSDAY, JUN. 23 - 25 For over 130 years, the Riverside Inn was the beating heart of arts and culture in nearby Cambridge Springs, Pa., hosting countless weddings, prom nights, reunions, and concerts within its handsome confines, a stately combination of American Shingle Style and French Second Empire architecture. Ask anyone from the scenic little former resort town in Crawford County and they'll tell you it's the place everyone wanted to be, for almost any occasion, formal or informal.

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO