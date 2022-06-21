ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarryville, PA

Do You Know Him? Help Quarryville Police Locate Wanted Fugitive

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

QUARRYVILLE, PA — Quarryville Police say they currently have an active warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Joshua Lee Phillips. Phillips is wanted as a result of an incident that occurred May 20, 2022, at...

Comments / 2

 

MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigating Questionable Death in West Nantmeal Township, Chester County

WEST NANTMEAL TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating an equivocal death that occurred early Tuesday morning. Authorities state that on June 21, 2021, at approximately 12:16 am, Troopers from the Embreeville Station responded to a 9-1-1 call for a woman in cardiac arrest. EMS and the State Police arrived at 1853 Little Conestoga Road in West Nantmeal Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania to discover that 54-year-old Karen Reice was deceased. The manner of death has yet to be determined.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Parkesburg Police Arrest Suspected Motor Vehicle Thief

PARKESBURG, PA — Kyle Laird, age 24, has been arrested and charged with the theft of a motor vehicle and related traffic offenses, announced the Parkesburg Borough Police Department. Authorities state that on June 17, 2022, just before 7:30 AM, Laird and an accomplice crashed a stolen vehicle at...
PARKESBURG, PA
WGAL

Two juveniles among three killed in Adams County crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were killed in a crash in Adams County on Wednesday and officials say two of them were juveniles. Pennsylvania State Police said a 2011 Jeep flew off the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township and hit a tree in a cow pasture. The crash happened around 12:18 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Third-Degree Murder Charge Dropped Against Jayana Webb, Accused Of Killing 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, Man In Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A third-degree murder charge has been dropped against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help. A judge dropped the charge at Webb’s preliminary hearing Wednesday. Webb’s defense attorney says the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. But Webb is still charged with manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and DUI. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has already refiled third-degree murder charges against Webb. A hearing will have to be held to determine if that charge will be reinstated. The state laid out its...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Fugitive Wanted for 2021 Theft

QUARRYVILLE, PA — Quarryville Police say they currently have an active warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old Megan Marie Weible. Weible is wanted as a result of an incident that occurred at the Good’s Store, located at 333 West 4th Street in Quarryville, in November of 2021. Lancaster County Magisterial District Judge Stuart J. Mylin issued the arrest warrant on November 13, 2021.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Death in Norwegian Township

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a death in Norwegian Township. According to Troopers, on June 9th, 2022 around 9:30am, police responded to Hillside Road for a deceased male found inside a vehicle. The victim was described as a 46 year old male from Mount Carmel. State...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation of Dollar Tree

New Castle – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Dollar Tree. On June 21st, 2022, at approximately 12:54 p.m., troopers responded to Dollar Tree at 1230 Beaver Brook Plaza in New Castle. The investigation revealed that the unknown white male suspect entered the store as an employee was waiting on customers. When the employee opened the cash register, the suspect approached the employee and began trying to grab money from the cash register. The employee quickly shut the cash register and the suspect pushed the employee away. The suspect then pulled out a knife and attempted to open the cash register but was unsuccessful, so he took the entire cash drawer and fled toward a development named Chaddwyk. No one was injured during the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted For Eluding Tries To Elude South Jersey Police – Again

A suspect wanted for eluding tried to elude police in Camden County before getting caught in a chase, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 21, at 6:49 p.m. a Gloucester Township police officer assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit was conducting radar enforcement along College Drive when he observed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit, police said.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Delaware Man Gets Prison Time in Pennsylvania for Stealing $147K

WEST CHESTER, PA — A resident of Newark, Delaware was sentenced this week in the County Court of Common Pleas to 30 days to 23 months in the Chester County Prison, followed by three years probation, for theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and criminal conspiracy to theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.
NEWARK, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyChesCo

Oxford Man Charged With Disorderly Conduct After Fleeing Police

OXFORD, PA — Oxford Borough Police Department arrested 24-year-old Martin Ledesma-Aguilar. Authorities state that on June 20, 2022, at 5:18 pm, the Oxford Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Street for a report of a suspicious male in a backyard. Contact was made with a male matching the provided description in the area of Hodgson Street and South Fourth Street. The male, later identified as Martin Ledesma-Aguila of Oxford, fled from Police on foot towards Fifth Street. Ledesma-Aguilar was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. A search incident to arrest located a small amount of marijuana and additional paraphernalia.
OXFORD, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday evening near the intersection of Jefferson and Seneca Streets, shortly before 5 p.m. Residents tell WGAL that the shooting involved a woman and a man. Residents also say the woman was shot and transported to...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

York Woman Sentenced for Keeping Grandma's Remains in Freezer

(York, PA) -- A York County woman could spend nearly two years in jail after she kept her grandmother's remains in a freezer and got her Social Security checks. Court officials say Cynthia Black has been ordered to jail on charges of receiving stolen property and theft by deception. Prosecutors had alleged she kept the body frozen for more than a decade. The guilty verdict came from a bench trial, which means a county judge made the final decision, not a jury.
YORK, PA
MyChesCo

2 Suspects Sought in Lancaster County Kohl’s Theft

LANCASTER, PA — The East Lampeter Township Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a theft that occurred at the Kohl’s department store located at 2350 Lincoln Hwy East. Authorities state that on April 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

3 dead after central Pa. crash: state police

Three people were killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. The single-vehicle crash was first reported around 12:18 p.m. on the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, outside New Oxford, according to Trooper Kelly Abati. One of the drivers...
NEW OXFORD, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating Tractor Supply store theft

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle Station, is investigating a theft that happened at the Tractor Supply Company in Shippensburg on June 16 at 1:43 a.m. An unknown suspect, who was driving a semi-truck with a tractor-trailer, cut wires to disable the outside lighting at...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Suspect steals thousands from safe while victim is hospitalized

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an inactive burglary on June 19 at approximately 9:23 p.m. at 33 Sunrise Court in Swatara Township. Two suspects are being investigated who had access to the residence and the key to a safe. Somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash was stolen from the safe.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
firststateupdate.com

Delaware State Police Investigating A Tuesday Evening Motorcycle Crash

At approximately 8:31 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to the intersection of West Basin Road and Airport Road for a motor. vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, according to NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher. Kocher said responding units confirmed reports and advised...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
