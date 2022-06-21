Do You Know Him? Help Quarryville Police Locate Wanted Fugitive

New Castle – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Dollar Tree. On June 21st, 2022, at approximately 12:54 p.m., troopers responded to Dollar Tree at 1230 Beaver Brook Plaza in New Castle. The investigation revealed that the unknown white male suspect entered the store as an employee was waiting on customers. When the employee opened the cash register, the suspect approached the employee and began trying to grab money from the cash register. The employee quickly shut the cash register and the suspect pushed the employee away. The suspect then pulled out a knife and attempted to open the cash register but was unsuccessful, so he took the entire cash drawer and fled toward a development named Chaddwyk. No one was injured during the incident.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO