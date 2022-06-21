Do You Know Him? Help Quarryville Police Locate Wanted Fugitive

OXFORD, PA — Oxford Borough Police Department arrested 24-year-old Martin Ledesma-Aguilar. Authorities state that on June 20, 2022, at 5:18 pm, the Oxford Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Street for a report of a suspicious male in a backyard. Contact was made with a male matching the provided description in the area of Hodgson Street and South Fourth Street. The male, later identified as Martin Ledesma-Aguila of Oxford, fled from Police on foot towards Fifth Street. Ledesma-Aguilar was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. A search incident to arrest located a small amount of marijuana and additional paraphernalia.
Comments / 2